Start warm, play hot with SHS Ltd’s heated vests

Based in Fife, Surface Heating Systems Ltd is renowned for manufacturing electric heating systems that are shipped worldwide.



But, now that we’re fully in the grips of winter, the company believes it heated vests and gilets will prove popular very popular among golfers.

Its heated clothing is manufactured to the highest quality with wind/water resistant materials, which can be embroidered with any logo of your choice.



• Galvin Green launches new CARBON range



• Take a look at Puma's SS19 collection



The products consist of a wind/water resistant, black spandex/polyester outer, with microfibre insulation, three flexible heating elements and a nylon inner lining. They can be worn under any waterproof outer garment and, as they are sleeveless, will not restrict movement.

The illuminated control button, with three temperature settings (low, medium and high), will give up to 12 hours comfortable heat when using a 10,00 mAh power bank.



• adidas reveals new adicross apparel & footwear



• Check out these Vice Golf beanie hats



This will give you the freedom to work, rest or play, while keeping your core temperature warm. So now, there’s no excuse for taking the first three holes to get warmed up!

For more information, visit shs-ltd.com.