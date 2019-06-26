Steph Curry debuts bold Under Armour apparel range

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry has teamed up with Under Armour to launch his very own golf apparel collection that is anything but traditional.



Curry’s skill and passion for golf are well known to most and he even teed it up alongside the pros in Ellie Mae Classic on the Web.com Tour in 2017.

Curry debuted the new collection during a stop in China as part of the larger 2019 Under Armour Basketball Asia Tour. The Range Unlimited Golf line is all about bringing his trademark style and personality onto the golf course, in combination with UA Golf’s latest innovations.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule – when you look good, you feel good and you play good golf,” said Curry.



The Range Unlimited Collection features a full suite of products.

The Range Unlimited Iso-Chill polos feature UA’s breakthrough Iso-Chill technology, which actively cools your body and keeps you dry despite heat and humidity.



The Range Unlimited Storm Wind Jacket enables you to play through rain and wind, ensuring you're ready for the elements, and the Curry 6 spikeless golf shoe pairs the acclaimed Curry 6 basketball shoe with a spikeless version of the UA Rotational Resistance outsole for lightweight traction.

“You want to be able to make bold statements with some loud prints… it still has the performance technology with Iso-Chill that makes you feel cool out there on the course,” explained Curry.

He added: “There is always a performance element to making athletes better and that is what we do at Under Armour, so blending those two perspectives was what made this capsule different from anything else you’ve seen.”

The capsule collection includes 14 total pieces - tops, bottoms, outerwear, hats and the Curry 6 SL golf shoe, all incorporating the latest material and design breakthroughs from UA Golf.