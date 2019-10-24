search
Steph Curry partners with Callaway

Gear

Steph Curry partners with Callaway

By David Cunninghame22 October, 2019
Callaway and NBA sensation Stephen Curry have agreed terms on a unique partnership having had an informal relationship for years centred around his passion for golf and affinity for Callaway products.

Together, they have committed to partnering on various initiatives Curry will undertake with a strong focus on expanding the game by making it more accessible to under served and under represented youth.

It is no secret that the three-time NBA champion is a passionate golfer and has even teed it up alongside the pros in two Korn Ferry Tour events on sponsor’s exemptions.

As a PGA Jr. League Ambassador, Curry’s goal is to help grow the game of golf worldwide, reaching youth and adults alike. The Callaway partnership will also feature co-produced original content in the spirit of Curry’s endeavours in golf.

Last month, he helped Howard University in Washington, D.C. launch their first-ever Division 1 Golf Program, with a pledge to generously fund the university’s men’s and women’s programs for the next six years.

Callaway quickly pledged additional support, with the announcement that they would be the official golf equipment provider for the program - an early example of the kind of philanthropic work this partnership is aiming to carry out.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to work with Callaway Golf. Their ability to think outside the box on how we can collectively grow the game of golf is second to none,” Curry said.

He continued,  “I can’t wait to begin rolling out some of our ideas to make golf more accessible to boys and girls around the world.”

“We’ve found an incredibly likeminded partner in Stephen. His love of golf is something we at Callaway immediately connected with,” explained Chip Brewer, President & CEO, Callaway Golf Company.

He added: “over time we realized we shared much more than that: a vision to create opportunities for access to the sport for people that might not have it. With our support, Stephen is uniquely positioned to create meaningful experiences in golf.”

