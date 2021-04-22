Stewart Golf Q Remote - FIRST LOOK!

Stewart Golf’s latest model has been designed for golfers seeking a compact, remote control electric trolley.



Last year we saw the premium British golf trolley manufacturer unveil its brilliant Q Follow, a compact folding design that delivered the technological and practical brilliance we have come to expect from Stewart Golf.



The Q Remote uses the same architecture and enjoys many of the same features of the £1,649 Q Follow, but comes with a price tag of £999.

Although this still represents a large investment, the sub-£1,000 price point does allow more of you to access to the Stewart Golf experience.

Stewart Golf says that the Q Remote is the world’s most compact remote controlled golf trolley. Folding small enough be lifted one-handed and designed to stand vertically or horizontally, the new machine is superbly practical both on and off the course.



It will be available with either 18-hole and 36-hole SmartPower lithium batteries: both are plug-and-play and come with a free smartphone app that lets golfers monitor usage and capacity in real time. Handset-charging is via a USB cable.

What makes this trolley really special, however, is its brilliant remote control functionality.

Stewart Golf’s proprietary seventh-generation Bluetooth electronics system provides reliable communication from up to 50m as well as 3 convenient cruise control speeds.

Bespoke EcoDrive motors, which give more holes-per-charge, are also shared with the Q Follow and X10 trolleys.



An innovative patent-pending stabiliser, which automatically deploys and retracts when the Q is folded or unfolded, combines with an ultra low centre of gravity to give outstanding stability going up or down slopes and hills – vital for a remote control machine.

As with all the company’s trolleys, every one is designed, engineered, and built by hand in Gloucestershire.

Mark Stewart, CEO of Stewart Golf, said, “the Q Series was four years in development and a remote control version was always part of the plan."



He added: "All of our electric trolleys have been designed with performance and stability as express priorities, which differs from most other remote machines on the market that are derived from ‘single motor’ versions. If you’re 50m away from the trolley you need to be confident that it’s as stable as possible!"

Available: Now

Price: £999 (18 hole battery), £1,149 (36-hole battery)