Stewart Golf reports sensational 2020 with sales rocketing

Gear

Stewart Golf reports sensational 2020 with sales rocketing

By Ryan Crombie16 January, 2021
Stewart Golf Q Follow Stewart Golf X Series Electric Trolleys
Stewart Golf1

British trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has released details of a stunning 2020 during which the business almost doubled in size.

The Gloucestershire-based company saw total sales increase by an incredible 93%. Against a backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, many golfers saw taking to the fairways as their sanctuary. For a number of golf courses, walking the course was the only option and this helped lead to an unprecedented surge in demand for trolleys.

Stewart Golf built 65% more of their iconic X Series electric trolleys than in 2019 and production of the R1-S Push increased by 51%. The company also successfully launched the new Q Follow to critical acclaim after four years of design and development.

“Clearly we’re thrilled with our 2020 performance,” said Stewart Golf CEO, Mark Stewart. “It’s been a crazy year in so many ways and we consider ourselves very fortunate that our business has been able to blossom during the pandemic when so many have suffered.”

Staff numbers at Stewart Golf have increased by more than 50% to facilitate this growth, with this number set to grow further in 2021 as the company looks to build on its momentum. The company’s factory will also expand by 50% to 10,000sqft in February.

While UK sales grew by 33%, exports soared and now account for almost 75% of total sales. Stewart Golf sold to 45 countries throughout the world, while European sales also increased by 16% despite overhanging Brexit uncertainty throughout the year.

“The team have been nothing short of spectacular,” added Stewart. “Doubling in size would be a tall order in any year, but to do it with such significant obstacles in the way is exceptional.

“The international appeal of our machines has been demonstrated by our rising levels of export. Stewart Golf is truly a global brand and we’re excited about what the future holds for the business.”

