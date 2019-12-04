search
HomeGearStewart Golf unveils innovative new HottMitt

Gear

Stewart Golf unveils innovative new HottMitt

By bunkered.co.uk03 December, 2019
Stewart Golf Gloves HottMitt Winter Golf New Gear Equipment Mark Stewart
Sick of having your winter rounds ruined by cold hands? Stewart Golf is here to help.

The innovative golf trolley brand has launched the HottMitt: a battery-powered heated mitten.

As well as warming golfers’ hands as they walk, the HottMitt allows them to safely store, use and even charge their phone on-the-go. A single press of the illuminated LED button provides a five-minute burst of heat, gently warming cold hands on chilly winter days.

The phone holder sits conveniently in the centre of the mitten, allowing the golfer to see and even use their phone or GPS touch screen thanks to the ClearTouch window. As an added bonus, they can also use the HottMitt’s battery to charge their phone.

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF!

The lithium battery pack that is included with the HottMitt provides enough power for 20 to 30 five-minute bursts of heat, or two full charges of most mobile phones.

The HottMitt is primarily designed for use with push trolleys, including Stewart Golf’s own R1-S Push, and fits onto the handle using a simple elasticated Velcro strap.

Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart said: “We know that our push trolley customers are still out there 1 or 2 times a week over the winter. Golf with cold hands isn’t easy, so the HottMitt is a real game-changer for dedicated winter golfers.

“The use of GPS and game analysis apps has increased over the last few years, so the HottMitt places the device exactly where it needs to be, as well as protecting it from the elements and even charging it up. It’s the perfect accessory for winter golf.”

The HottMitt retails for £89.99 and is available now. Click here to find out more.

