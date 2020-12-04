Stewart Golf unveils stealthy Q Follow Black Edition

Hot on the heels of the Stewart Golf’s Q Follow launch, the electric trolley specialist has launched a new trim level.



Named simply the Black Edition, the British company has launched this new variant to give you extra choice when considering the look of your new trolley.



The latest Black Edition has been designed to offer more of a stealthy look as the components, which originally had a carbon fibre finish, are now presented in elegant matte black.

These parts include the wheel arches, handle plaque, rear spine and the undertray.



Stewart Golf’s CEO said, “the initial reaction to the Q Follow has been excellent so far. The differences are only in the details, but the changes give the Black Edition its own sleek identity.”

Designed upon a lightweight microcellular composite structure and built around a maximum-strength monocoque chassis, the new Q Follow features Stewart Golf’s latest seventh-generation Follow technology, allowing you to walk the course truly hands free.

Stewart Golf will continue to offer the original Carbon Edition, but this subtle style change brings the Q Follow in at a lower price.



The Black Edition is priced at £1,649 including Stewart Golf’s 36-hole SmartPower battery.

You can read our full review of the Q Follow here.