Gear

Stewart Golf unveils stealthy Q Follow Black Edition

By David Cunninghame25 November, 2020
Stewart Golf Q Follow Stewart Golf Q Follow Black Edition Electric Trolleys Trolleys New Gear
Stewart Golf Q Follow Black

Hot on the heels of the Stewart Golf’s Q Follow launch, the electric trolley specialist has launched a new trim level.

Named simply the Black Edition, the British company has launched this new variant to give you extra choice when considering the look of your new trolley.

• FootJoy Stratos - FIRST LOOK!

The latest Black Edition has been designed to offer more of a stealthy look as the components, which originally had a carbon fibre finish, are now presented in elegant matte black.

Stewart Golf Q Follow Black 2

These parts include the wheel arches, handle plaque, rear spine and the undertray.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

Stewart Golf’s CEO said, “the initial reaction to the Q Follow has been excellent so far. The differences are only in the details, but the changes give the Black Edition its own sleek identity.”

Designed upon a lightweight microcellular composite structure and built around a maximum-strength monocoque chassis, the new Q Follow features Stewart Golf’s latest seventh-generation Follow technology, allowing you to walk the course truly hands free.

Stewart Golf will continue to offer the original Carbon Edition, but this subtle style change brings the Q Follow in at a lower price.

• The incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

The Black Edition is priced at £1,649 including Stewart Golf’s 36-hole SmartPower battery.

You can read our full review of the Q Follow here.

