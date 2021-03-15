Stewart Golf unveils X10 Follow & X10 Remote trolleys

Stewart Golf’s stellar reputation for producing some of the most technologically advanced electric trolleys in golf was established thanks to its X Series.



For 2021 the British trolley manufacturer has decided to give its iconic series significant ‘under the skin’ improvements and will be now be badged as the X10.



Originally launched as the X1 Remote in 2003, the company has constantly evolved the product, with X3, X5 and X7 models before the fantastic X9 Follow was released in 2014.

Managing Director David Funnell said, “As a company lead by engineers, it’s in our DNA to constantly develop and improve our machines. The X Series has been a fixture of our product range since day one and it remains integral to the business.”

The X10 will be available in Follow and Remote versions.

Both benefit from the same EcoDrive motor technology that was launched with the Q Follow late last year, meaning they are up to 40% more efficient than the outgoing version.

This means that the X10 battery will give users 40% more time on the golf course than previous versions for each charge.



In addition the X10 benefits from the latest electronics system. The X10 Follow features the latest seventh generation of Stewart Golf’s proprietary Follow system, featuring dedicated electronic calibration which results in the most accurate and reliable Follow experience to date.

A new electronics assembly area at the Stewart Golf factory ensures each handset is optimised and matched to the trolley’s main electronics system using a bespoke auto tuning system.



CEO Mark Stewart said, “Even after a very successful launch of the Q Follow, sales of the X Series have remained very high. In the refreshed X Series and new Q Series electric models, and the R Series Push, Stewart Golf has a strong product line up for 2021 and beyond.”



More info:stewartgolf.co.uk

Prices: X10 Follow - £1,499, X10 Remote - £1,199