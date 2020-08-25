search
Stromberg is putting its best foot forward

Gear

Stromberg is putting its best foot forward

By David Cunninghame25 August, 2020
Stromberg 4

Apparel brand Stromberg is striding in a new direction with the introduction of footwear for the very first time.

Over the last 40 years Stromberg has built a reputation for delivering excellent apparel that is designed to cater specifically for golfers. 

Its new shoe range continues that tradition with stylish designs that look good, feel comfortable and offer a different top to toe style solution.

The clean, contemporary styling of the new Stromberg footwear collection is one of its biggest draws.

Stromberg 2

There are spikeless and spiked options available with soles popped in the new collection's accent colours, which means that they co-ordinate perfectly with garments from the latest clothing range. 

Stromberg’s new clothing line includes mid layers, jackets and polos made from fabrics that are ideal for the less than predicable UK weather. 

There are two main colour stories for this collection; White/Blue/Red and Black/white/Lime/Grey both of which benefit from new, sports inspired, logo treatments. 

A heat -sealed lozenge application runs across the lighter products in the range and a raised rubber application sits on heavier styles. 

Stromberg 1

Core Polos start at just £24.99 with Colour Block and Stripe interest polos sitting at £29.99 and £34.99 respectively. 

The ½ zip Mid Layers retailing at £39.99 and £49.99 are the perfect companion for early starts and twilight golf. 

Stromberg’s Hybrid Jacket is a great garment for this time of year. Retailing at just £59.99 it combines insulated quilting for warmth with high-stretch, soft-shell fabric to create a comfortable, warm outer layer that moves through the swing. 

The Hybrid also has a DWR (Durable Water-Repellent) finish, to ensure that you don’t get caught out in the rain.

Stromberg 3

Iember Gordon, Retail Marketing Manager at American Golf, is excited to see the new range in store, “Stromberg is popular with golfers of all ages because it has that perfect mix of golf heritage and contemporary styling."

He added: "The shoe range with its accent colours is bound to draw interest from our current Stromberg customers and will certainly complement the strong trouser range that we already have in store.”

Avail: Now at americangolf.co.uk

