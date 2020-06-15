Stromberg teams up with Ocean Tee to launch eco-friendly polo

UK golf apparel brand Stromberg has announced the introduction of its first collaboration with sustainable golf brand Ocean Tee.



The athletic fit polo, which comes in white and black, is made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.



As well as ensuring that no chemicals are used in the farming and production of the textile, this internationally recognised standard is designed to reassure customers that the product has been manufactured in a socially responsible and environmentally compatible manner.



To back up the credentials of the fabric itself, the Stromberg Ocean Tee polo is manufactured in the only factory in the world to have so far met the textiles procurement standard set by Greenpeace.

With all of that in mind, you might think owning such a responsibly crafted polo shirt will come with a heavy price tag.



You’d be wrong.

The polo retails at a very reasonable £39.99 and offers you all the comfort and performance you would expect from a Stromberg garment.

Rob Andrew, Product Manager at Stromberg said, “it is important that we offer our customers a range of products that reflects their lifestyle. Golfers, just like the rest of the world, are increasingly interested in environmental issues and the sustainability of the products they buy, which is why we are really excited to work in collaboration with Ocean Tee.”

He added: “They are setting new standards for the industry and proving that it is possible to combine our desire for performance in an eco-friendly manner.”

The Stromberg Ocean Tee polo is exclusively available at American Golf and if you needed any more convincing on why purchasing this polo is a great idea then bear the following in mind.

Ocean Tee donates 25% of corporate profits to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf.

With its impressive credentials and stylish design, this great looking polo shirt is setting new standards across the board.

Available: Now at American Golf

Price: £39.99