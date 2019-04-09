Stuburt unveils affordable SS19 apparel collection

Stuburt has been making high-quality shoes since 1860, but in recent years has branched out from shoemaking to produce golfing apparel and accessories that deliver both style and functionality.



Stuburt’s Spring/Summer 19 collection features a range of garments designed with both performance and fashion in mind, together with a selection of quality accessories.



The collection features an impressive selection of men’s polo shirts in different styles. A theme throughout the apparel collection is the use of Stuburt’s DRI-back moisture transfer technology, a highly breathable fabric that helps to regulate body temperature and maximise comfort.



The Evolve-Sport Gilet and Mid Layer feature a blend of Polyester and Elastane for a stretch fit delivering maximum comfort and freedom of movement.



Both offer excellent breathability thanks to Stuburt’s DRI-back technology and they also possess windproof and thermal insulation properties making them excellent multi-purpose garments.

The men’s Pro-Sport Performance Zip Neck sweater and slipover deliver exceptional comfort whilst allowing for freedom of movement. The Hydro Sport sweaters and slipovers are light and soft thanks to their blended make up of 55% acrylic and 45% cotton.

Endurance-Tech trousers and shorts are light, comfortable and stylish with stretch qualities to allow freedom of movement. They also feature DRI-back moisture transfer technology for a high level of breathability.

The collection also features men’s and ladies urban all-weather gloves which are durable and functional in changing conditions, together with the men’s urban leather glove which delivers the ultimate in fit and feel.

In addition, Stuburt offers further accessories including crew and low-cut socks, the stylish Evolve-Sport peaked cap, a cut-to-fit leather belt, a sturdy vented golf umbrella and robust deluxe shoe bag.

For full details and prices for Stuburt’s SS19 collection visitwww.stuburt.com