Sun Mountain introduces "recycled" bag options

Sun Mountain, the market leader in premium golf bags, has introduced another industry first with the new ECO-LITE stand and cart bag models made from recycled plastic bottles.

The brand that first introduced waterproof golf bags, Sun Mountain has developed the water-resistant ECO-LITE bags in a bid to reduce harmful waste and offer golfers peace of mind, knowing that the fabric used in the design is made from recycled materials.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first bag of its kind to the market that incorporates material made from recycled plastic bottles, while ensuring golfers can benefit from the premium features associated with top-selling Sun Mountain stand bags,” said Tony Fletcher, Sales Manager of Brand Fusion International, who distribute the brand’s products across Europe.

• PXG makes Tour Proto driver available to buy

• TaylorMade launches MyMG2 platform

“Innovation is at the core of the brand and we believe these pioneering ECO-LITE bags will prove popular with golfers looking for eco-friendly options,” he added.

The ECO-LITE bags are among several innovative designs from Sun Mountain over the past 40 years, following the first truly lightweight ECLIPSE stand bag in 1986, the release of the award-winning waterproof H2NO bag in 2007 and the Auto-Fit® Dual Strap System in 2013.

ECO-LITE Stand Bag

Around 25 plastic bottles (20oz sized) are recycled into highly durable fine threads to form the durable fabric of each ECO-LITE stand bag.

Weighing less than 2kg, the bag features a contoured E-Z Lite Dual Strap System to guarantee comfort and ease of use, plus a four-way top provides plenty of club space. It also includes a comfort-grip handle to assist in picking up and setting the bag down.

The lightweight bag incorporates six spacious pockets, including a roomy apparel pocket, a velour-lined valuables pocket and a hydration sleeve. A separate rain-hood is included.

• American Golf crowns 'Battle of the Brands' winner



ECO-LITE Cart Bag

Using 30 recycled plastic bottles (20oz) to construct the water-resistant fabric, the feature packed ECO-LITE cart bag incorporates a 14-way divider and separate putter well, plus two utility handles to assist in moving the back on and off a cart.

Eight easy-to-access forward facing pockets include a velour lined valuables pocket and an insulated cooler pocket, while a pass-through strap system ensures a secure fit.

The ECO-LITE Stand and Cart Bags are available from July in five striking colour combinations: Rush Green/Green, Navy/Red/Cobalt, Cadet/Inferno/Gunmetal, Black/White/Gunmetal/Red and Black at RRPs of £199 and £219 respectively.

To find out more, log-on to brandfusionltd.co.uk

