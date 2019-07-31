search
Sun Mountain launches compact KUBE travel cover

Gear

Sun Mountain launches compact KUBE travel cover

By David Cunninghame25 July, 2019
Sun Mountain Kube

Building on the success of its award-winning Club Glider series, Sun Mountain is launching its next-generation of travel covers – the compact-folding KUBE.

Renowned for its premium golf bags, Sun Mountain has created a travel bag for the modern golfer that is lightweight and perfect for space-saving storage.

The KUBE folds down smaller than most aircraft cabin bags (23x33x38cms), weighs little more than 3kg and expands into a spacious and manoeuvrable golf transportation bag from its robust and compact hard-case shell.

Sun Mountain Kube 2

“The KUBE is ideal for golfers who want to save space at home, but also want the tried and tested performance benefits of a traditional Sun Mountain travel cover,” said Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager.

He added: “It’s hard to believe how much space there is inside when you see if folded down and given how many golfers take their clubs abroad now, the KUBE is the perfect addition to the Sun Mountain travel cover family.”

Sun Mountain Kube 3

The new travel bag features a rubberised pull and carry handle, plus easy glide wheels for seamless transportation. A reinforced padded club head area offers greater protection for your clubs when travelling and two internal pockets allow for extra clothing or equipment to be added.

To maintain a smooth journey, two external and two internal compression straps have been added to ensure that nothing moves around.

For more information on the Sun Mountain KUBE, plus other travel covers and award-winning golf stand and cart bags, visit www.brandfusionltd.co.uk.

