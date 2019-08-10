search
HomeGearSunderland of Scotland unleashes AW19 collection

Gear

Sunderland of Scotland unleashes AW19 collection

By David Cunninghame10 August, 2019
Sunderland Aw19 3

The Scottish technical golfwear brand’s collection for Autumn Winter 2019 comprises several standout garments that will allow you to play your best golf when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The men’s collection combines a palette of Storm Blue with, Navy and White to create a vibrant sporty on course look, while the ladies’ collection is refreshed with Navy incorporating bold White flashes and trims.

• Win a brand new Glenmuir golf outfit

Sunderland Aw19 2

MEN’S COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

The waterproof Whispedry Pro-Lite jacket is featherlight, breathable, fully waterproof and designed to provide added stretch and mobility throughout the swing.

It is the lightest jacket in Sunderland's collection.

The Quebec (above) jacket is particularly striking in Navy with White 4-way stretch panels for ultimate freedom of movement, enhanced with bold Storm Blue zips and silver retro reflective trims and branding.

Sunderland Aw19 5

Windshirts are a focus of this collection; made from a 3-layer interlock 4-way stretch fabric the tops deliver an extremely windproof and shower resistant option whilst remaining lightweight.

• Sunderland of Scotland unveils SS19 collection

The stylish Nevis (above) is added to the collection in Storm Blue/Navy/White to go along with its half sleeve counterpart the Himalayas.

Sunderland Aw19 6

The Vallon (above) midlayer is constructed using a super lightweight, 4-way stretch heat insulating fabric which has a tricot backing to stop the product from sticking to undergarments, therefore enhancing freedom of movement.

Sunderland Aw19 4

LADIES’ COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

The ladies’ Whispedry Tech-Lite jacket is the lightest ladies’ jacket in the collection incorporating ergonomic sealed seams to enhance freedom of movement and is very soft to the touch.

The Tania shower and windproof padded gilet has been introduced in Navy/White and the Nova brushed polar fleece jacket is insulating and effective at protecting from the cold.

• Glenmuir unveils SS19 collection

Claire Woods, Head of Design at Sunderland of Scotland said, “the AW 2019 collection is built from high performance fabrics in vibrant colours combined with cutting edge design to protect from rain, wind and the cold true to Sunderland of Scotland’s ‘Never Weather Beaten’ mission."

Available: September
More info:glenmuir.com

