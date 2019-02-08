Sunderland of Scotland unveils SS19 collection

Sunderland of Scotland, the world renowned technical golfwear brand, has revealed its collection for Spring



Summer 2019.

Combining quality, playability and reliability, the collection captures the essence of Sunderland of Scotland’s ‘Never Weather Beaten’ mission.



The collection is built from high performance garments to protect from rain wind and the cold and, for bunkered readers, there is a special 10% discount at the checkout by inputting the promo code BUNK10.

• Glenmuir unveils SS19 collection



New colours

The men’s collection combines a palette of black and gunmetal with highlights of vibrant Energy Yellow to create a sporty on course look. The ladies’ collection is refreshed with a Fire Red contrasting with black and silver.

Men's collection

The menswear s. Whisperdry Luxelight Jacket (RRP £150) is featherlight, breathable and fully waterproof with stretch. It is the lightest jacket in the collection and the design incorporates ergonomic sealed seams to enhance freedom of movement and high neck with draw cord adjuster.

Windshirts are a focus of this collection; made from a three-layer interlock four-way stretch fabric, the tops deliver an extremely windproof and shower resistant option whilst remaining lightweight. The s.Nevis (RRP £80) is added to the collection in Gunmetal/Energy Yellow and its half sleeve counterpart the s.Himalayas (RRP £75).

The midlayer collection has been enhanced with the addition of the new s.Vallon (RRP £60), which is a super lightweight, four-way stretch heat insulating fabric that has a tricot backing to stop the product from sticking to undergarments enhancing freedom of movement.



The s.Aspen (RRP £70) midlayer protects from the elements with its Teflon coated interlock stretch fabric. A striking effect is achieved with the flash of Energy Yellow enhancing the sleeves and zip.

Women's collection

Sunderland favourite s.Montana (RRP £110) is refreshed for this season with the Fire/Red colourway. Made from a lightweight polyester technical fabric with mechanical stretch the paneling achieves a slimmer silhouette.

Following the success of the men’s padded collection, the new s.Tania (RRP £75) padded gilet has been introduced which is shower and wind proof with stretch side panels in three new colours. The s.Nova (RRP £80) is revived in this collection in a bright Fire Red, the brushed polar fleece jacket is insulating and effective at protecting from the cold.



Claire Woods, Head of Design at Sunderland of Scotland, said: “The Sunderland of Scotland brand has truly been revived as a leader in innovative and high performance golf clothing.



"The Spring Summer 2019 collection continues to evolve the Sunderland brand combining cutting edge fabrics, vibrant new colours and contemporary sport design”.



To see the full range, click here.



As mentioned previously, bunkered readers get 10% off at the checkout by inputting the promo code BUNK10.

