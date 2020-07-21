search
HomeGearSunderland of Scotland’s AW20 collection delivers high-end performance at an affordable price

Gear

Sunderland of Scotland’s AW20 collection delivers high-end performance at an affordable price

By David Cunninghame21 July, 2020
Sunderland of Scotland AW20 Outerwear Waterproofs Apparel New Gear
Sunderland Aw20 1

Sunderland of Scotland’s new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection has been engineered to perform in the worst possible weather conditions.

First off let’s take a look at some of the highlights form the men’s collection.

• The Glenmuir AW20 apparel collection is crafted to perform

The Whispedry Pro-Lite jacket has been introduced in a modern sporty Black Camo colourway, is featherlight, breathable, provides free range of motion and comes with a lifetime waterproof guarantee, as does each of Sunderland’s rainwear pieces.

At RRP £150 it is one of the best value for money waterproof jackets on the market.

Sunderland Aw20 2

New for AW20 is the Valberg jacket (RRP £140) in 4 colours. The jacket is highly technical with 4-way stretch panels in high impact zones to promote freedom of movement throughout the swing.

It is finished with silver retro reflective trims and branding and a groove cleaning device on an elasticated pocket cord.

The ever-popular Vancouver Pro Jacket (RRP £120), meanwhile, has been given an injection of the new Citrus colour way in the zips and piping which strikes through the Navy body.

Sunderland Aw20 3

Sunderland’s Windshirts are made from a signature 3-layer interlock 4-way stretch fabric that is extremely wind and shower proof whilst remaining lightweight. Silver/Navy/Citrus colour options have been added to the Nevis (RRP £80) and its half sleeve Himalayas (RRP £80) counterpart.

• FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

The popular Coldwear range sees Navy/Silver/Citrus colours added to the Anton Padded Gilet (RRP £75) and Zermatt Padded Jacket (RRP £80).

Built with a robust nylon and padded down, these garments retain heat to insulate the body whilst being incredibly lightweight and breathable.

Sunderland Aw20 4

The Killy jacket (RRP £120) is engineered with lightweight polyester technical fabric and mechanical stretch combined with flattering panels that looks fresh in the new Silver/Aqua colourway.

• New TaylorMade P7MB irons spotted in Rory McIlroy’s bag

For the popular ladies’ Coldwear collection the Arosa (RRP £70) thermal water repellent midlayer, the Nova water repellent thermal fleece jacket (RRP £80) and the Zonda stretch lined sweater (RRP £75) have all been introduced in the striking new Aqua options.

This new collection from the Scottish outerwear specialist epiotmises the brand’s ‘Never Weather Beaten’ mission to provide high performance technical apparel that will help you to play your best even when the conditions aren’t playing ball.

For more info head to glenmuir.com/sunderland.

