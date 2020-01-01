The Scottish outerwear specialist has just unveiled its latest collection, highlighted by bold Ultraviolet for men’s and Magenta for ladies’ garments.



Sunderland of Scotland’s mission is to ensure golfers across the world are ‘Never Weather Beaten’.



The brand has also now made a commitment to producing its technical products in a way which does least impact to the environment to champion a ‘Never Earth Beaten’ message.

When making its performance products, the factories ensure all chemical discharge from dyeing and manufacturing processes go through a Waste Water Treatment Management System which returns the discharge to its original water state before discharging back into the sea or river.



Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of this new collection.

First up we have the Whispedry Pro-Lite jacket (above) in popular Gunmetal Marl. It is featherlight, breathable, fully waterproof and offers plenty of stretch. It biggest appeal, however, is the price you pay.



At RRP £150 it is one of the best options for those of you looking for a high performing waterproof jacket on a tight budget.

The Quebec jacket (above, RRP £130), meanwhile has been enhanced with the Ultraviolet contrast zips with Gunmetal 4-way stretch panels for ultimate freedom of movement and the Vancouver Pro Jacket (RRP £120) comes to life with the Ultraviolet zips and piping.

Sunderland’s Windshirts are made from a 3-layer interlock 4-way stretch fabric and are extremely wind and shower proof whilst remaining lightweight.



Ultraviolet/Gunmetal/Black colour options have been added to the Nevis (above, RRP £80) and its half sleeve counterpart the Himalayas (RRP £75).

New in the Coldwear range is the Anton Padded Gilet (RRP £75) and Zermatt Padded Jacket (above, RRP £80), made from robust nylon and padded down that retains heat to insulate the body whilst being incredibly lightweight and breathable.

Mikhel Ruia, Managing Director, Sunderland of Scotland said, “Sunderland of Scotland have always innovated cutting edge technologies and design to build our technical high performance products are our Spring Summer 2020 collection ensures our wearers that they will be ‘Never Weather Beaten’.”

He added: “What is exciting is that we are continually pioneering new methods of manufacturing and craftsmanship to limit any damage to the environment and this commitment is captured in our ‘Never Earth Beaten’ campaign.”