Take a free tour inside the Titleist Pro V1 factory

Have you ever wondered how the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are made?



Well wonder no more, as Titleist has just launched a behind the scenes, virtual tour of Ball Plant 3, where the No.1 balls in golf are manufactured.



“Since we started giving tours of Ball Plant 3 a few years ago, we’ve had golfers from many corners of the world visit to see how their Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are made,” said Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing.

He added: “While we look forward to the day that we can safely welcome visitors back to BP3, we’re excited that golfers everywhere now have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of our process, learn how their golf ball is made from core to cover, and see everything our R&D and Operations teams are doing to earn their trust on every single shot.”



Golfing World and Sky Sports presenter Iona Stephen guides you through the Virtual Ball Plant 3 tour.

The virtual tour follows the same journey around the manufacturing floor that golfers take when they make the trip to Massachusetts to visit Ball Plant 3 (BP3) in person, exhibiting how each layer of a Pro V1 and Pro V1x comes together to deliver the consistency and quality that have elevated them to the top of the game.



In recent years, many of the world’s best players have also made the trip to BP3, including Major Champions Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth.

Adam Scott said, “I think the most surprising thing I took away from touring the plant is how tight the tolerance levels are in making the golf ball and how strenuous the checks are to make sure there is very little variation ball to ball.

For someone whose livelihood and dreams depend on it, it's nice to see how dedicated Titleist is to providing you with the same ball every time out of the box.”

While Jordan Spieth commented: “There's a reason why Titleist has the #1 ball in golf and it has been for decades. There’s just an extra level of precision that leads to us players trusting it. It leads to the amateurs trusting their golf ball. Just knowing what goes into it on Titleist's side only solidifies that confidence.”

To take your free tour of Ball Plant 3 simply head to titleist.co.uk/bp3-virtual and discover what 200,000 square feet of engineering innovation looks like.