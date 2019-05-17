Take a look at Tiger & DJ's PGA Championship WITBs

Here is a look inside the bags of two of this week’s PGA Championship pre-tournament favourites



Tiger Woods

Making his first competitive start since winning the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods is gaming the same set he used to conquer Augusta for a fifth time.



Tiger’s bag is full of TaylorMade metalwoods, including M5 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face, MG wedges and his recently released P·7TW irons.



Tiger’s first round had its ups and downs. He shot 38 (+3) on the back nine (his first nine of the day) but made two birdies and an eagle to shoot 34 (-1) on the front and card a 72 (+2).

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (13˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX) TaylorMade M3 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX)

Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Bridgestone TourB XS

Dustin Johnson

Despite entering the week ranked fifth on tour in Strokes Gained: Putting using his trusty Spider Tour Black putter, DJ, who isn’t shy of swapping his equipment on a regular basis, decided to put a new flatstick in the bag for Bethpage.

He has opted for TaylorMade’s new Spider X this week.



The Pure Roll insert of DJ’s copper Spider X has a grey finish (DJ doesn’t like to see the face at address so this helps offset that) and has the same back-T sightline previously used on his Spider Tour.

“For DJ it was all about the True Path alignment on Spider X and how he has become comfortable with the technology of the white line, especially when he paired that with his back-T (sightline),” said Chris Trott, TaylorMade Global Sports Marketing.



DJ switched to M6 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face during The Masters and has kept it in the bag since.

Driver: TaylorMade M6 (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0)

Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3, Dynamic Gold X100), TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (4-PW, Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60° and 64° Hi-Toe, KBS Tour 120S)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x