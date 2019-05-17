search
Gear

Take a look at Tiger & DJ's PGA Championship WITBs

By David Cunninghame17 May, 2019
WITB Tiger Woods TaylorMade Dustin Johnson PGA Championship Bethpage TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade M6 TaylorMade Spider X
Tiger Pga Witb

Here is a look inside the bags of two of this week’s PGA Championship pre-tournament favourites

Tiger Woods

Making his first competitive start since winning the 2019 Masters, Tiger Woods is gaming the same set he used to conquer Augusta for a fifth time.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

Tiger’s bag is full of TaylorMade metalwoods, including M5 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face, MG wedges and his recently released P·7TW irons.

• TaylorMade P•7TW Irons - FIRST LOOK!

Tiger’s first round had its ups and downs. He shot 38 (+3) on the back nine (his first nine of the day) but made two birdies and an eagle to shoot 34 (-1) on the front and card a 72 (+2).

Tiger Pga Witb 2

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX)
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (13˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX) TaylorMade M3 (19˚, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX)
Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Bridgestone TourB XS

Dj Pga Witb

Dustin Johnson

Despite entering the week ranked fifth on tour in Strokes Gained: Putting using his trusty Spider Tour Black putter, DJ, who isn’t shy of swapping his equipment on a regular basis, decided to put a new flatstick in the bag for Bethpage.

He has opted for TaylorMade’s new Spider X this week.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade Spider X putter

The Pure Roll insert of DJ’s copper Spider X has a grey finish (DJ doesn’t like to see the face at address so this helps offset that) and has the same back-T sightline previously used on his Spider Tour.

D6U Ojru Uyaaw30 M Jpg Large

“For DJ it was all about the True Path alignment on Spider X and how he has become comfortable with the technology of the white line, especially when he paired that with his back-T (sightline),” said Chris Trott, TaylorMade Global Sports Marketing.

• TaylorMade releases faster TP5 & TP5x golf balls

DJ switched to M6 driver with Speed Injected Twist Face during The Masters and has kept it in the bag since.

Driver: TaylorMade M6 (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0)
Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 X)
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3, Dynamic Gold X100), TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (4-PW, Dynamic Gold X100)
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60° and 64° Hi-Toe, KBS Tour 120S)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X  
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

