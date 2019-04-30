Take a look inside Srixon’s new tour truck

Srixon recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art Tour Truck that will be making its debut at the upcoming British Masters.



Srixon worked closely with German manufacturer Schuler when designing the vehicle. Shuler is the market leader in the design of Formula 1 hospitality units but this is their first step into the world of golf.



The truck itself is split into three units that can be closed off with soundproof doors.

The first section is where the workshop is located which has been designed to give enough space for two club builders to work freely and kit out some the best players on the European Tour, along with space for players/guests to observe.

The middle section is designed to offer hospitality to guests (retailers, VIP’s and Media), and allows for presentations and meetings with the choice of privacy when required.



The end area is a “Meet and Greet” section where players can collect their soft good items from custom built drawers and cupboard.

The truck is also set to attend various demo days throughout the UK this year so you too can get on-board this state-of-the-art workshop.

"The investment of this uniquely designed trailer is in response to our commitment to supporting the European Tour through the contracting of players and the support we offer to any of their members with advice, fittings and equipment,” explained Srixon Tour manager, Iain Steele.



He added: “With the incredible growth that we have seen for our brands across Europe and the UK in the last few years, the purchase of this marketing vehicle greatly illustrates the commitment we have to our customers.”



Srixon Tour Truck, by numbers:

• 35 tonnes

• 16 metres long

• 4 metres high

• 2 metres wide with 3 slide outs

• Workshop is 4.5m x 5m