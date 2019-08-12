TaylorMade 2019 P790 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Two years ago, TaylorMade introduced an iron that would become one of the most popular and best selling in the brand’s long history.



It would also set a benchmark for performance in the relatively new players distance iron category.



That iron was the P•790.

Not even TaylorMade could predict just how popular the original P•790 would prove to be.



That popularity was in large part thanks to its incredibly broad range of appeal.



It delivered game-improvement levels of performance, in a sleek players package with a soft and pleasing feel.

TaylorMade has just unveiled the second generation of this powerful players iron, promising even greater speed and forgiveness than its predecessor.



To improve on an iron as successful as the original P·790, engineers faced the challenge of taking everything that made its design so successful, refining and emphasising many of the unique design elements that made it so successful without drastically changing its DNA.

The result is a forged iron that continues to deliver remarkable distance and playability combined with exceptional feel in a medium-compact head design with a refined topline, more compact blade length and reduced offset preferred by better players.

Like the original, this new P•790 is a forged face and soft, hollow body construction with SpeedFoam and Thru-Slot Speed Pocket technologies.

The 2019 model features a 7% thinner face designed to produce a faster COR and for the first time includes Progressive Inverted Cone Technology (PICT) designed to improved accuracy throughout the set, minimising the right tendency often found in the long irons.

The thinner face also maintains sound and feel but enhances feedback regardless of where the ball is struck on the face.

Behind the face of the new P·790 is one of TaylorMade’s most advanced technologies to date: SpeedFoam, a proprietary construction which serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel.



It was SpeedFoam that really helped to elevate the P•790 above other irons in the players distance category, providing the face support and damping properties that made the performance, and, most importantly, the sound and feel of the P·790 so fantastic.

We also have a larger mass of tungsten – 15% more– that has been reshaped to deliver a deeper centre of gravity.

This was accomplished through the mass savings in the thinner face as well as by removing mass in the iron frame (high toe area) and repositioning it by way of the larger, low profile tungsten design.

The lower CG results in easier and higher launch off the club face.

One of the biggest changes with this new edition of the P•790 comes in the shaping and aesthetics.

Working from the ground up, the designers tweaked the sole radius for less propensity to dig.

The long irons (3i-6i) have progressively less offset and the blade length was shaved down slightly in the scoring irons (7i-AW) for more compact players iron proportions.



Finally, the topline shaping was refined by increasing the face height in the toe for a cleaner progression through the set.

The result is a visually appealing shape preferred by better players without being visually intimidating for those of you who prefer to look at something a little more confidence inspiring.

P•790 UDI

Complementing the P·790 irons is the P·790 UDI, a forged driving iron designed with Tour-inspired shaping and incorporating the same multitude of proven TaylorMade technologies as the other irons in the set.

It is constructed with a soft, 8620 carbon steel body combined with high strength forged 4140 carbon steel with a wrapped-face construction in a hollow body design.

It also features an ultra-thin forged face with Inverted Cone Technology for an expanded sweet spot within a slightly smaller face area.



Similar to he first generation P·790 UDI, the new, smaller Inverted Cone in the new P·790 UDI allows for reduced face thickness at the edges of the face, thus increasing flexibility from heel to toe and low on the clubface and boosting ball speed across the entire face.

Once again, we have Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, metal-injection-molded (MIM) tungsten weighting and SpeedFoam to aid performance and feel.



P•790

Available: September 6

Options: 3-PW, AW

Stock steel shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 VSS

Stock graphite shaft: UST Mamiya Recoil 760/780 ES SmacWrap

Price: £1,299 (steel), £1,399 (graphite)

P•790 UDI

Available: September 6

Options: 2-iron (17°) RH only

Stock shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90g (S), 105g (X) flexes

Price: £229