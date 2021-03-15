search
HomeGearTaylorMade introduces extensive 2021 golf bag range

Gear

TaylorMade introduces extensive 2021 golf bag range

By David Cunninghame15 March, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade bags TaylorMade FLexTech Bags Stand Bags Cart bags New Gear
Taylor Made Bags 2021 1

TaylorMade’s 2021 golf bag collection boasts models that will cater for every golfer, highlighted by the new and updated FlexTech waterproof stand and all-new Strom-Dry cart models that have been created with inclement weather in mind.

FlexTech has been a staple in the TaylorMade stand bag family and for 2021 there are four different FlexTech models, all of which feature the FlexTech stand system – TaylorMade’s proprietary smooth release, collapsible base that allows golfers to place the bag down with ease.

In addition to the stand bags, TaylorMade has a range of cart bags and three Tour bag options, delivering a bag for every golfer at every level of the game.

Taylor Made Flex Tech Waterproof

The new FlexTech Waterproof (£239) features a lightweight waterproof fabric with a PSI level of 2,500mm. It also features five waterproof seam sealed pockets, a five-way top with two full-length dividers, and a convenient front grab handle.

• WATCH -TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW review

Taylor Made Flex Tech

The standard FlexTech bag (£179) is designed with more pocket space in mind. Additional side pockets are built into the centre of the golf bag to create a single piece construction that allows for more storage without adding weight.

Taylor Made Flex Tech Lite

TaylorMade’s FlexTech Lite (£179) is the lightest bag in the FlexTech family at 2.1kg, made for the walker looking for a quality carry bag built to last.

• TaylorMade's four new Spider putter model

Weight was saved in this bag by moving to a single stay construction versus the three or four stays previously used. The main stay that runs along the spine of the bag was modified to ensure it is durable while remaining lightweight.

Taylor Made Flex Tech Crossover

The FlexTech Crossover bag (£199) benefits from a 14-way top to help golfers further protect their clubs. While technically a stand bag, designers straddled the line between cart and stand bag when designing the Crossover.

Taylor Made Strom Dry

The all-new Storm-Dry cart bag (£269) features a lightweight waterproof fabric with a PSI level of 2,500mm, a 14-way top with large putter well and a key lock base to ensure the bag is kept firmly on the trolley.

• REVIEW – "How the SIM2 can transform your game"

There is a single shoulder strap to make carrying easy and a comfortable webbing trunk handle allows for easy removal from any vehicle. Seven total pockets include a Velour-lined valuables pocket, two garment pockets, rangefinder pocket, accessory pocket, ball pocket and tee pocket.

All feature heat welded thermo-sealed zippers, which keep all stored items safe and dry in even the worst of weather.

Taylor Made Deluxe

The Deluxe cart bag (£239) has been a staple part of the TaylorMade bag range, and it continues into 2021. The bag has a premium finish thanks to its durable polytube construction with anti-wear patch and comes in five new colourways.

More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk

