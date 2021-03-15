TaylorMade introduces extensive 2021 golf bag range

TaylorMade’s 2021 golf bag collection boasts models that will cater for every golfer, highlighted by the new and updated FlexTech waterproof stand and all-new Strom-Dry cart models that have been created with inclement weather in mind.



FlexTech has been a staple in the TaylorMade stand bag family and for 2021 there are four different FlexTech models, all of which feature the FlexTech stand system – TaylorMade’s proprietary smooth release, collapsible base that allows golfers to place the bag down with ease.

In addition to the stand bags, TaylorMade has a range of cart bags and three Tour bag options, delivering a bag for every golfer at every level of the game.

The new FlexTech Waterproof (£239) features a lightweight waterproof fabric with a PSI level of 2,500mm. It also features five waterproof seam sealed pockets, a five-way top with two full-length dividers, and a convenient front grab handle.



The standard FlexTech bag (£179) is designed with more pocket space in mind. Additional side pockets are built into the centre of the golf bag to create a single piece construction that allows for more storage without adding weight.

TaylorMade’s FlexTech Lite (£179) is the lightest bag in the FlexTech family at 2.1kg, made for the walker looking for a quality carry bag built to last.



Weight was saved in this bag by moving to a single stay construction versus the three or four stays previously used. The main stay that runs along the spine of the bag was modified to ensure it is durable while remaining lightweight.

The FlexTech Crossover bag (£199) benefits from a 14-way top to help golfers further protect their clubs. While technically a stand bag, designers straddled the line between cart and stand bag when designing the Crossover.

The all-new Storm-Dry cart bag (£269) features a lightweight waterproof fabric with a PSI level of 2,500mm, a 14-way top with large putter well and a key lock base to ensure the bag is kept firmly on the trolley.



There is a single shoulder strap to make carrying easy and a comfortable webbing trunk handle allows for easy removal from any vehicle. Seven total pockets include a Velour-lined valuables pocket, two garment pockets, rangefinder pocket, accessory pocket, ball pocket and tee pocket.

All feature heat welded thermo-sealed zippers, which keep all stored items safe and dry in even the worst of weather.

The Deluxe cart bag (£239) has been a staple part of the TaylorMade bag range, and it continues into 2021. The bag has a premium finish thanks to its durable polytube construction with anti-wear patch and comes in five new colourways.



