TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has just given its tour performance golf balls a serious upgrade to help deliver more distance than ever before.



TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x golf balls have been incredibly popular since they first came on the scene in 2017.



The unique five-layer tour ball utilises a proprietary construction with four increasingly stiff layers wrapped in cast urethane, which meant the engineers at TaylorMade could effectively create a foundation for optimising both distance and spin.



In 2019, we saw TaylorMade weave High-Flex Material (HFM) into the construction of TP5 & TP5x to more efficiently convert compression into ball speed.

For 2021, TaylorMade decided to primarily focus on its dimple design to boost performance to new heights.

Designed to provide improved aerodynamics and carry distance at every level of the game, the new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern was optimised for each model.

But the changes didn’t stop there. Based on a wealth of tour player feedback from the likes of from Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and others – who have used both prior models in competition – TaylorMade discovered that players switched from TP5x to TP5 for the enhanced greenside spin and control in the short game.

Conversely, players switched from TP5 to TP5x for the added distance and ball speed.



For those reasons, the new 2021 TP5x has a slightly softer cast urethane cover that better grips the grooves on a wedge for increased spin around the greens with lower launch, while remaining the fastest Tour ball in the TaylorMade line-up.



The 2021 TP5 now has a larger, more reactive core that delivers more ball speed while retaining the same feel and spin properties that made the previous generation so popular with players who prioritise these facets.

TP5 still provides a softer feel, increased greenside spin and a lower launch in comparison to TP5x, which is faster, longer and higher launching. The new individual enhancements give you performance precisely where you want it the most in both models.

Already we have seen many of TaylorMade’s top athletes make the switch to these latest models, including Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

To help add to the overall appeal of sticking a TP5 or TP5x in your bag is the availability of both high –visibility Yellow models and the bold pix design with its 12 evenly spaced graphics ClearPath Alignment system.

Available: March 12

Price: £49.99 (per dozen)