TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has decided to reinvent its iconic 300 Series with the launch of an all-new Mini Driver.



The 300 Series, first released in 2000, was a 300cc family of drivers that was incredibly popular at the time and to this day, they remain a cultish figure in the world of TaylorMade golf club enthusiasts.



In homage, the all-new 300 Mini Driver boasts design cues and aesthetics that create immediate nostalgia for those of you who recall the originals.

The 307cc head delivers a blend of distance, forgiveness, and control, relying on advanced multi-material construction to provide the optimal combination of low-CG performance and high MOI forgiveness. It is a truly unique design that’s powerful off the tee and playable “off-the-deck.”



“It’s been 20 years since we last made a metalwood this size. It was only natural to call it the 300 Mini Driver to acknowledge what the 300 Series meant to our brand and the game,” Tomo Bystedt of TaylorMade Metalwoods and Irons Product Creation.

He added: “We blended the throwback look with modern carbon, titanium and steel construction to produce a club the speaks to TaylorMade loyalists while delivering distance from the tee and the fairway.”

Off the tee you can expect high launch with low spin with the 300 Mini Driver thanks to its low CG and mass that is distributed across the sole from front to back.

What it lacks in size, it makes up for in speed using the combination of a high-strength titanium face and Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to deliver ball speed.



The proven performance of Twist Face adds another level of playability, while a reinvented V-Steel soleplate adds to the low CG properties and promotes improved turf interaction and versatility when played off the deck.

A prototype model of the 300 Mini Driver appeared on Tour last month during the US Open and some Team TaylorMade athletes, including Dustin Johnson, are currently testing the design for potential play at the Open Championship.

The original 300 Series were the first clubs to brandish the current TaylorMade logo and helped launch the company’s modern era. Taking the baton, the 300 Mini Driver could be the perfect substitute for those of you who just can’t seem to settle on a driver or 3-wood that works for you.

Available: July 15

Price: £369