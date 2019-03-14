TaylorMade announces new TP5 Pix golf balls

The all new, incredibly eye-catching TaylorMade TP5 Pix golf balls have been designed using advanced visual technology to offer you immediate visual feedback on the spin you generate around the greens.



It will probably come as no surprise to learn that the fastest growing segment for TaylorMade in the golf ball category is non-white balls, with the matte yellow Project (a) and the matte yellow, orange and red Project (s) balls flying off shelves.



The growing trend toward playing coloured golf balls has soared in recent years.



TaylorMade has decided to capitalise on this tend by providing a new golf ball that doesn’t simply offer you a less than traditional look, but also helps to improve visual performance and through advanced visual technology.



Pix, derived from ‘pixelated’, was designed following extensive research with TaylorMade's partners at Indiana University, the same team TaylorMade has used for a multitude of projects including its most recent putter line, Spider X, which features the all-new, optically engineered True Path alignment system.



First and foremost, Pix is easier to see than a normal white golf ball. The human eye processes lighter colours more efficiently when it’s darker and darker colors when it’s lighter.

It’s this phenomenon that led designers to the two-colour design of TP5 Pix.



TaylorMade says TP5 Pix’s unique design, that features 2 colours within one shape, enhances visibility and delivers a product that’s easy to see, regardless of the time of play during the day.



Producing this shape requires a unique, one-of-a-kind printing machine that has taken more than 18 months to design and develop.

Pix’s unique pattern with 12 evenly spaced images allows the product to show spin when putting and chipping.



The feedback the ball provides allows you to immediately see the amount of spin being generated and the direction of that spin on shots on and around the green.

"White, round and sits on the ground is no longer the norm for golf balls. Visual technology has given us the opportunity to not only change the appearance of the golf ball but also allows for players to see immediate feedback where spin matters most – on and around the greens," said Mike Fox, Category Director, Golf Balls & Accessories.

In order to deliver a high level of durability for the graphics on the Pix balls, engineers have utilised under coating printing.



This is the same process the TaylorMade logo and TP5 side stamp goes through to ensure the performance features of the shapes will last as long as possible.



The TP5 Pix is currently available in the US and Canada only but should hopefully be coming to our shores in the near future.



