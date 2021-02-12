search
HomeGearTaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame12 February, 2021
TaylorMade’s incredibly popular Hi-Toe wedge line-up has just received a whole of host of major upgrades, including Raw Face Technology, to help you get creative around the greens.

TaylorMade’s Hi-Toe wedges first burst onto the scene at the tail end of 2017 and proved to be a massive hit with the best players in the world and everyday golfers alike.

For 2021 TaylorMade has decided to refine the Hi-Toe design while incorporating its unique Raw Face Technology.

Raw, which we first saw in the Milled Grind 2 wedges, is designed to rust over time so as to preserve consistent spin throughout the life of the wedge.

The sharper, narrower and deeper grooves in the face, as well as laser etching, are engineered to increase spin, precision and feel across the full width of the face.

Where Raw also shows its worth is in wet conditions, ensuring consistently high spin rates no matter what the weather throws at you.

The improvements do not end there.

TaylorMade has incorporated a new Thick-Thin design to raise the CG (centre of Gravity). The thinner topline, along with additional mass redistributed nearer to the top of the spine, optimises both the flight and feel to give you that feeling of total control when faced with a tricky up-and-down.

As is the case with all of TaylorMade’s wedges, the Milled Grind process ensures complete consistency and precision when crafting each sole. 

The 26mm wide sole of the Hi-Toe features four-way camber and a low leading edge to make these wedges remarkably versatile. Whether you’re looking to hit a high, drop and stop flop, or a low spinning checker, the Hi-Toe will prove to be the right tool for the job.

Plus, the new, aged copper finish gives these wedges a refined and classic look.

As if that wasn’t enough to entice you, there is also new Hi-Toe Big Foot. If making solid contact with your wedges is a constant worry then this is the model for you.

Boasting all of the same technologies as its counterparts, the Big Foot has been engineered to provide greater forgiveness and game improvement levels of wedge performance.

A modified sole grind has increased the amount of relief from heel to toe, making this new model more versatile than its predecessor.

Although it will do a good job of helping to you to play all of the types the shots you need to around the green, where it really comes into its own is in the bunkers and out of thick rough. That is because it had the widest sole of any wedge in TM’s line-up at 32mm.

With more loft options available, all the way from 50˚ to 62˚, there is bound to be a combination of Hi-Toe RAW wedges out there to suit all of you.

Available: 19 February
Price: £149

