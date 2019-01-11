TaylorMade M5 irons – FIRST LOOK

Unveiled today, the brand new TaylorMade M5 irons have been designed to blend that sweetspot of delivering game improvement iron performance for mid-to-high handicappers in a sleek, compact shape that will also appeal to eye of the better player.

Designing an iron with such a broad range of appeal like this is often very hard to achieve. Being able to pack as much technology, speed and forgiveness into a traditional-looking iron that also delivers on sound and feel is the 'Holy Grail' for golf club engineers.

The M5 achieves all of this and more through its innovative design and thanks to the introduction of revolutionary technologies, including all-new SPEED BRIDGE tech.

Taking M iron performance to the next level, the M5 irons utilise multi-material construction with SPEED BRIDGE technology, allowing for the integration of the most flexible thru-slot Speed Pocket in a TaylorMade game-improvement iron to date.

The new Speed Pocket design (4-7 irons) uses a flexible thru-slot that result in enhanced ball speeds for more forgiveness across the face, especially on shots struck low on the face.

Additionally, tungsten weighting has been added (4-7 irons) to lower the CG, increase launch and deliver additional forgiveness.



A cavity back design with deep undercut (4-PW) results in exceptional feel and enhanced shot-making ability and the aforementioned HYBRAR compression damper effectively filters unwanted face vibrations for more solid feel on all shots.

The M5’s sole design now includes a leading-edge chamfer for a cleaner entry into the turf for crisp ball striking with preferred turf interaction.

In addition to SPEED BRIDGE and the redesigned Speed Pocket, the M5 irons utilise a variety of proven TaylorMade technologies, including an off-centre Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) face design to optimise ball speed across the face, 360° Undercuts with stiffening topline ribs to promote face flexibility and ball speed while maintaining sound and feel and Fluted Hosel 2.0 to promote lower and deeper CG for improved launch characteristics.



Taken together, these technologies work in harmony to deliver distance, peak height and forgiveness to provide favourable launch conditions to a wide range of players.

In essence, the M5 has been optimised for playability and forgiveness and offers you an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and feel in a refined and aesthetically pleasing shape designed for players preferring a more traditional look.

M5 Irons

Available: Pre-order - January 18; In stores - February 15

Price: Steel £999, Graphite: £1,199 (7-piece set)

Options: 4-9iron, PW, SW

Stock Shaft Options: True Temper XP100 steel (S, R), Mitsubishi’s Tensei Orange graphite (S, R) in addition to numerous additional custom shaft options.