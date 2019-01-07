REVIEW - How does the TaylorMade M6 driver perform?

Introduced today, the new M6 couples TaylorMade’s groundbreaking speed-Injected Twist Face technology with a new sole design to deliver an incredibly fast and easy-to-hit driver.



As is the case with the M5 drivers, the new M6 and M6 D-Type incorporate a new twist on last year’s Twist Face technology.

The all-new speed Injection process means that every driver TaylorMade produces is going to be right on the legal limit for speed. As a result, the M6 is going to offer you more ball speed and longer drives.

Now, although this revolutionary technology is one of the key ingredients to making the M6 incredibly long, the new Aerodynamic Carbon Sole Design with its ‘inertia generator’ is just as important.

Golf club manufacturers are always looking for ways to make the centre of gravity (CG) of their drivers lower and deeper, but what does a low and deep CG actually mean?

The answer is quite simple: it is the recipe for more distance and more forgiveness.

The new carbon fibre sole design allows for much more discretionary weight to be used elsewhere in the clubhead – as much as 54% more, in fact, than the M6 predecessor, the M4.

With these weight savings, engineers have been able to create a sleek, aerodynamic shape inclusive of the new ‘inertia generator.’ The inertia generator contains about a quarter of the weight of the entire clubhead to offer maximum forgiveness while lowering the CG compared to previous models.

So, we have an extremely low and deep CG and a new, faster Twist Face... but what does that equate to out on the course?

Well, longer and straighter drives is the answer. I decided to put the M6 up against the M4 to see how TaylorMade had improved upon an incredibly long and forgiving driver that won several times on the PGA and European Tours and, just as significantly, was incredibly popular with amateur golfers of all skill levels.

During my initial testing on my SkyTrak, I was seeing an average increase in ball speed of between one and two mph, so that Speed Injected Twist Face was delivering on the promises of more speed.

However, it wasn’t simply that jump in speed that resulted in me hitting longer drives.

The M6 was launching higher than the M4 and spinning less - a dream combination that led to me getting an additional seven yards on average per drive.

This is thanks to the new carbon fibre sole and its ‘Inertia Generator’ that served to optimise my launch conditions.

Whilst I was blown away by the added distance, I was arguably even more impressed with just how easy the M6 is to hit. This thing launches with absolute ease and stays in the air for a ridiculous length of time.

If pulling the driver out of the bag fills your heart with dread, then the M6 could well be the club you've been waiting for. Its easy-to-launch nature couples with Twist Face tech and the high MOI and low, deep CG design to make this, quite honestly, one of the most forgiving drivers I have ever tried.

Not only that, the new Speed Injection process means that you retain great speed across the face, so even your mishits go relatively long and straight.

Meanwhile, if those trees on the right of the fairway always seem to always loom large, then you’ll be glad to hear you have the M6 D-Type to help you find the fairway more often.

This model offers roughly 20 yards more draw bias than the standard M6, so it might be the one for you if that slice is a constant concern.

One final thing to mention is the new looks and feel of the M6. Like the M5, the M6 drivers, feature a new blood orange colour scheme and a carbon crown that boasts a 10% larger footprint than that of the M4. The new aesthetics might not be to everyone’s tastes but they are something I am a huge fan of.

In terms of sound and feel, this is the only area where the M4 probably has the edge.

The new carbon sole and its performance benefits come at the expense of the M4’s Geocoustic sole design and this does the make the sound of the M6 a little harsher. That being said, the trade-off for that harsher sound is more speed and more forgiveness, so it is one I am happy to make.

For my money, the M6 is an incredibly easy-to-hit, high launching, accurate distance machine. I challenge any of you to give it a bash for yourself and not be wowed by it. It is a fantastic driver and a more than worthy replacement to the M4.

Available: Pre-order – January 14; In Stores – February 15

Price: £449

Loft Options: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

Shaft Options: M6 - Fujikura Atmos Orange 5, Fujikura Atmos Black 6

M6 D-Type - Project X EvenFlow Max Carry 45 (numerous additional shaft options available at no additional cost)

