TaylorMade marks Tiger's Masters win in true TaylorMade fashion

TaylorMade is giving golf fans the opportunity to celebrate a win like no other with a set of clubs like no other.

Ahead of Tiger Woods' defence of the Masters, the former world No.1's equipment sponsor has unveiled a truly special, limited edition version of its P•7TW irons.

The result of a collaboration between Woods and TaylorMade's R&D boffins, the P•7TWs were in Tiger's bag when he sealed his 15th major victory at Augusta National in April 2019.

Forged from 1025 carbon steel, the irons are also CNC milled and feature an enlarged number stamping on the sole at Woods' request. Reportedly, the former world No.1 likes the numbers on his clubs to be as clear as possible to avoid any costly mistakes - such as reaching for the wrong club - coming down the stretch.

These limited edition blades are true collectors' items in every sense.

Featuring the same precise specifications as the more 'mainstream' P•7TWs, these commemorative ones include a TaylorMade logo filled with 'Masters green' paint on the iron toe. The shafts, meantime, are Woods' preferred True Temper Dynamic Gold, customised with green, white and yellow finishing touches.

However, the big selling point is undoubtedly the rarity of the clubs. Only 81 sets have been manufactured - a nod to last year's Masters being Woods' 81st victory on the PGA Tour.

Each set has its own numerical stamping and comes neatly wrapped in a limited-edition box along with a hand-signed photo from Tiger himself.

As you might expect, the price tag reflects the uniqueness of the clubs. A set will lighten your wallet to the tune of $2,500.

As you might expect, the price tag reflects the uniqueness of the clubs. A set will lighten your wallet to the tune of $2,500.