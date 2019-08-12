TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade’s new MG2 wedges incorporate a Tour Preferred Raw Face design to help give you more spin and more control around the green than ever before.



Building upon years of research and working closely with many of the best players in the world, MG2 expands on the success of the Milled Grind franchise.

Although there is fair bit of new tech to discuss with these wedges, the headline is undoubtedly the new Raw Face design.

“Our Tour Players have long benefited from the performance raw wedges offer and it’s great to now be able to offer these performance gains to golfers of all levels,” said Bill Price, Senior Director of Product Creation, Putters & Wedges at TaylorMade.

He added: We’re confident they will enjoy the look, feel and performance that a raw face has to offer.”

The MG2’s ZTP Raw Grooves offer sharper, deeper and narrower grooves and a sharper radius, which further combined with a rougher surface from the laser etching between the grooves, enable you to create more friction between the clubface and the ball.

But what does all of that mean?

In the short, noticeably more greenside spin.

Compared with plated grooves, the raw face design increases in friction as it begins to rust and reduces the ability for the golf ball to potentially skid up the clubface before it grips the face leading to a more consistent ball flight enabling you to get closer to the hole.



Unique to the MG2, each raw wedge head will feature an air-tight 3M adhesive sticker which has been specially designed for the wedge and is applied on the face to prevent rusting before purchase/use.



When the you remove the adhesive sticker, the face will immediately begin oxidizing, which in turn, begins the rusting process.

Similar to its predecessor (and the new P·7TW irons), the company’s proven CNC milling technology, which allows for the production of wedges to exacting specifications.



Each leading edge and sole grind is individually CNC milled for complete accuracy and consistency from club to club and grind to grind.

To create optimal feel, TaylorMade’s engineers have altered the geometry of the clubhead to create a Thick-Thin Head Design using a design optimisation tool previously only used in its metalwood and irons design processes.

This tool illustrated that having a thicker backing combined with a thin outer section delivered desirable sound and feel.



The face thickness of the head has increased from 5.1mm in MG1 to 6.5mm in MG2.



To enable a thicker clubhead without adding weight, engineers were able to move weight by creating a TPU Insert in the back cavity. The TPU Insert is designed to provide vibration dampening to create a solid, positive feel at impact.

There are a variety of loft and lie options with the new MG2 with two sole grinds for you to select from - low bounce grind (LB) and a standard bounce grind (SB).

The SB grind is an all-purpose grind that is designed for player who like rotate the face open and closed when fashioning shots around the green. It is optimised for full and pitch shots and will be best suited to those of you who play on softer course conditions and possess a steeper angle of attack.

The LB grind features a narrow, crescent shape and low bounce, allowing maximum greenside versatility. It is more at home on firm course conditions and will suit shallower attack angles.



Available: September 6

Options: Satin Chrome & Matte Black finishes, numerous loft and bounce options

Stock steel shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200

Price: £149