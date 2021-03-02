search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCreate your perfect putter using the TaylorMade MyTP programme

Gear

Create your perfect putter using the TaylorMade MyTP programme

By David Cunninghame26 February, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade TP putters TaylorMade MyTP TaylorMade putters Putters New Gear
Taylor Made My Tp 1

TaylorMade is now giving you the option to create your very own, premium TP putter with the launch of this new platform. 

The TP line of putters is rooted in tradition, with classic shapes that offer clean lines, beautiful aesthetics and the performance demanded by purists. 

• TaylorMade TP Patina Putters – FIRST LOOK!

Now you can take one of these classic designs and give it a colourful, personalised twist.

Using the MyTP programme you will start by selecting either a Juno or Soto blade model, both with heel-toe weighting for optimised balance, control and feel. 

Taylor Made My Tp 2

The Juno features longer squared off contours with fine linear machined lines. 

The Soto retains short, rounded and soft edges for a smooth appearance at address and both heads feature two moveable weights in the sole to customise swing weight.

• TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges – FIRST LOOK!

With thousands of different combinations including model, colours, engraving and more, you can build a putter that’s as unique as your swing. 

In all, the company offers 11 separate areas of personalisation – not including length and grip – with a variety of colour options each step of the way.

The complete personalisation offerings are:

• Head Finish – Classic Silver or Jet Black

• Hosel – Juno; L Neck and Long Neck. Soto; Flow Neck and Long Neck

• Custom Engraving – Create a custom message with characters (4) on both the toe and heel bumpers. Choose from 12 different paint fills

• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!

• Sight Line – Five different sight line options include no line, single line in cavity, dot on topline, single line on topline and double line in cavity with 12 different paint fills

• Face Insert – Nine different paint options for the Pure Roll™ insert with 45° grooves to encourage optimal forward roll

• TP Cavity Badge – The TP insignia on the back of the putter blade can be personalised with 10 different colour options

Taylor Made My Tp 3

• Cavity Screws – The weighted screws on the back of the putter blade can be personalised with 8 different colour options

• Sole Weights– Choose from 3 different finishes: Stainless Steel, Gun Metal and Copper

• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?

• TaylorMade Weight Logo – Embossed within the sole weights, the subtle • TaylorMade logo can be personalised with 12 different colour options

• Juno/Soto and TaylorMade Logos –The adjacent logos on the sole of the putter can be personalised with 12 different colour options

• Shaft Colour – Classic Chrome and Black

"More and more golfers want equipment that not only performs at a premium level on course, but speaks to who they are off it. The MyTP programme gives them the chance to do just that,” said Bill Price, Senior Director of Product Creation, Putter & Wedge.

He added: “We’re bringing an extensive level of personalisation to a traditional line of blade putters, delivering an ideal blend of the classic and the modern."

More info: taylormadegolf.eu

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade TP putters

Related Articles - TaylorMade putters

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Even for the pros, golf is hard - and here's the proof
bunkered Podcast: What next for Tiger Woods?
Reports: European Tour preparing for ambitious 'Florida Swing'
Colin Montgomerie heaps praises on 'exciting' Robert MacIntyre
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
See all videos right arrow