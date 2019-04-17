TaylorMade Original One Mini Driver - FIRST LOOK!

To celebrate company’s 40th anniversary, TaylorMade has unveiled the Original One Mini Driver.



At its heart this new metalwood has been designed to provide you with the accuracy and control of a fairway wood but with the kind of distance and forgiveness you expect your driver to deliver from the tee.



It pays homage to the brand’s storied history and utilises many of the most important product technologies in the company’s long lineage of premium metalwood performance.



It has been a few years since we have seen a TaylorMade Mini driver, with the introduction of SLDR Mini in 2014 and then the faster, higher-launching AeroBurner Mini in 2015.

So why has TaylorMade decided to revive this niche product category?

While both the SLDR and AeroBurner, with their predominantly steel constructions, both offered the company’s Speed Pocket technology, the Original One Mini Driver is designed to deliver a new level of speed, forgiveness and visual appeal never-before seen in a baby bomber.



It all starts with a revolutionary tri-material construction, comprised of a titanium body, 50g steel sole plate and TaylorMade’s instantly-recognisable carbon composite crown.



The combination of these three materials creates an ultra-low CG for distance and playability.

The clubhead also features a TaylorMade’s Loft Sleeve™ with ±2° loft adjustability, Twist Face Technology to provide the ultimate path to straight distance and Inverted Cone Technology to promote more ball speed on off-centre hits.



From a performance perspective, the Original One Mini Driver with its 275cc head (9% larger than AeroBurner Mini) will fit directly between a driver and a fairway wood.

Although it has driver in its name, this club isn’t likely to replace your current big stick.

Some of you will opt to play the club in addition to your current fairway woods, while others may choose to replace a longer fairway wood that was mainly being used off the tee.

Like its predecessors, it is targeted at golfers of all skill levels. It has been engineered to provide an option off the tee that delivers the accuracy and control of a fairway wood but with more distance and forgiveness.

“In 1979, golf was changed forever with the introduction of the Pittsburgh Persimmon™ - the original metalwood,” said Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director, Product Creation.



He added: “For the past 40 years, TaylorMade has continued that legacy of innovation with game-changing technologies, engineered to help golfers perform at their best. The Original One Mini Driver incorporates that heritage of innovation with key performance technologies, packed into a confidence-inspiring shape that delivers on distance, forgiveness and accuracy.”



Available: May 1 (April 16)

Price: £369

Stock Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana F Limited 55g (R) or 65g (S) at 43.75”

Loft: 13.5˚

