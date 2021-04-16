search
TaylorMade unveils stealthy P790 Black irons

Gear

TaylorMade unveils stealthy P790 Black irons

By David Cunninghame16 April, 2021
Taylor Made P790 Black 1

One of the most popular players distance irons in the business has just received a stealthy makeover.

The P•790 has become one of the most popular and best selling irons in TaylorMade’s history and will now be available in a high-gloss black PVD finish.

REVIEW – "How the SIM2 can transform your game"

Apart from the bold and premium look that is sure to stand out on the course, this blacked-out edition features the exact same construction as its 2019 chrome counterpart.

Taylor Made P790 Black 2

The forged hollow body construction consists of a thin, wrap around forged 4140 face and soft carbon steel body designed to deliver explosive distance and forgiveness, despite the iron’s sleek and design.

Create your perfect putter using TaylorMade MyTP

The head is then injected with TaylorMade’s patented SpeedFoam technology. This ultra light urethane foam injected inside the head is engineered to push the design limits of face speed while simultaneously improving feel.

To further enhance speed, the Thru Slot Speed Pocket maximises face flex and provided additional forgiveness on shots struck low on the face.

TaylorMade's four new Spider putter models

Low profile tungsten weighting within the head, meanwhile, improves launch conditions and forgiveness to make these irons remarkable user-friendly.

Taylor Made P790 Black 3

Complete the look of the P•790 Black is a True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 VSS black shaft and a grey/black Golf Pride TV 36- grip.

You can find out more about the P•790 irons here.

Available: 23 April
Price: £1,399

