TaylorMade P790 irons 2021 - FIRST LOOK!

When the P•790 first came on the scene in 2017 it heralded a massive shift in the way golfers’ view their irons and laid the foundation for the now incredibly popular Player’s Distance category of irons.



This third generation P•790 once again aims to hit the sweetspot of iron design, delivering the sleek looks and soft feel desired by better players, while also providing almost game improvement levels of speed and forgiveness.



Although this latest edition of one of TaylorMade’s best-selling iron franchises in history may not look too dissimilar when compared to its predecessors, under the hood we have an abundance of upgrades.

The all-new SpeedFoam Air, an ultra light urethane foam inside the forged hollow body construction, is 69% less dense than the prior generation. The switch to SpeedFoam Air accounts for weight savings – an average of 3.5g. It may not sound like much, but these small changes and lead to big results. The weight savings allows for a substantial redistribution of mass to lower CG placement and improved launch properties.



Furthermore, it unlocked access to the thinnest face in P·790 history and allowed for the creation of an intelligent sweet spot.

"SpeedFoam Air is the heartbeat of the new P·790 irons. The development of this lightweight urethane material allowed us to strategically reconstruct the iron head to promote optimal launch conditions and a sweet spot that covers the most common strike points on the face,” said Matt Bovee, Product Creation, irons.



Another key upgrade comes in the form of a new thin-walled design – adding to the overall weight-savings. This reengineered forged 8620 carbon steel hollow body construction pairs with a responsive 1.5mm forged 4140 steel L-Face to promote flexibility, fast ball speeds and distance while upholding that forged feel most golfers desire.

TaylorMade’s iron development team charted data from thousands upon thousands of golf shots and determined the most common impact points on the iron face. Utilising this data, engineers strategically shaped and positioned the sweetspot to capture more of those shots.



Results include measurable upticks in ball speed and distance compared to the prior generation. Overall, the sweetspot has been better aligned with centre face to naturally provide performance where you need it the most.

Heavy tungsten weighting, up to 31g in an individual iron head, is strategically positioned to deliver both stability and forgiveness, while the patented Thru-Slot Speed Pocket continues to provide increased face flexibility while preserving ball speed and distance on shots struck low on the face.



The revised aesthetics are clean and classic aesthetics and make building your P•700 Series combo set easier than ever.

P·790 UDI

Complementing the P·790 irons is the P·790 UDI, a forged utility iron designed with tour-inspired shaping and incorporating the same powerful technologies as the other irons in the set/

The head design promotes low spin shots with a piercing trajectory and is built for golfers who want control without sacrificing distance.

Available: September 3

Price: P•790 - £1,149 (steel), £1,349 (graphite) P•790 UDI - £229