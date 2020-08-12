TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has unveiled three new additions to its P-Series irons line-up and they are simply stunning.



We have two pure players irons in the shape of the P•7MB and P•7MC, while the P•770 is a compact distance iron that will be an appealing option to plenty of you reading this.

P•7MB

As the name suggests, this is a pure muscle back design. It has already made its way into the bags of Rory McIlroy and Charley Hull, and has been designed with the ultimate ball strikers in mind.



• TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

There is, however, more to this iron’s clean and elegant appearance than meets the eye.

One of the key features of the P•7MB is TaylorMade’s new Compact Grain Forging process.

A 2,000-ton forging press ensures that each P•7MB iron is formed with precision and a tighter grain structure designed to provide the most solid, consistent feel possible.

This additional pressure (2-3 times the industry norm according to TaylorMade) refines the microstructure, decreasing the grain size to improve the overall properties of the metal.



The high pressure forging also produces a head that is near final in shape, requiring minimal hand polishing for a repeatable, precise geometry.

The tour-inspired shaping takes cues from Dustin Johnson’s Tour Prototype irons. They boast a thin top line, minimal offset (even less offset than the prior P•730 iron) and a narrow sole.



Forged from 1025 carbon steel with a machine-milled face comprised of aggressive grooves, P•7MB has been designed for those of you in search of ultimate shot making and control.

• TaylorMade SIM UDI and DHY – FIRST LOOK!

With a mirrored surface across the backbar that allows light to reflect in multiple dimensions, this future classic looks beautiful in both the playing position and in the bag.



The geometrical positioning of the backbar also delivers precise CG placement and mass properties for optimal performance and a pure feel at impact.

P•7MC

This classically shaped muscle cavity design has also been designed to meet the high standards of tour players and pure ball strikers who seek complete control and precision with their irons, while its perimeter weighting offers just the right touch of forgiveness to make it slightly more user-friendly than the blade.

The shape of the P•7MC was derived from the previous generation of P•750 irons – which has a cultish following on Tour as a favourite of Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff alike.

The new backbar geometry is designed to elevate feel, movig mass up behind the face to support the point of impact. During initial testing, Rory McIlroy immediately commented on the solid feel of the iron and the stability of the head through the strike.

Like the P•7MB it also features the new Compact Grain Forging process.



• Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

A forged pattern within the cavity back pays homage to a long history of TaylorMade iron designs including the RAC TP blades as well the original P•750 and P•770 models.



A subtly placed “T-Bug” with a high-buff finish is formed during the forging process as a sophisticated finishing touch to this sumptuous design.

P•770

Here we have the P•790’s little brother. Constructed from a forged hollow body with SpeedFoam injection and advanced tungsten weighting, the new P•770 is like its sibling in so many ways.

Where it differs, is in its size.

While many better players love the distance and forgiveness of P•790, TaylorMade’s feedback revealed the desire for a more compact head shape while also achieving higher launch with long irons and additional spin. This revelation sparked the development of P•770.

In comparison to its sibling, the P•770 has a thinner top line, narrower sole and shorter blade length. The smaller construction helps inspire confidence at address, while also promoting enhanced workability and control.



• WITB – Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship winning clubs

A high-buff polish and Tour satin finish deliver a unified look across this segment of the P Series.

Given the compact head shape, P•770 is pound for pound one of the longest irons in TaylorMade’s line-up.

The forged hollow body is constructed of 8620 soft carbon steel with a thin 4140 steel face to promote fast ball speeds.

Also, within the face is Progressive Inverted Cone Technology, which is now uniquely positioned in each P•770 iron to both increase the sweetspot and minimise the effects of common miss-hits.

SpeedFoam continues to play a pivotal role in the performance of P•770. The ultra-light urethane foam injected inside the head is engineered to push the design limits of face speed while simultaneously improving feel.

The company’s patented Thru-Slot Speed Pocket (3-7 iron) is engineered for increased ball speed and distance while protecting performance on shots hit low on the face.



These technologies allow for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness on off-centre shots.

P•770’s smaller head shape, however, offers less forgiveness than P•790. To offset this, engineers boosted MOI by strategically positioning tungsten weights within each head.

An iron with this much technology, power, forgiveness but with the compact shaping of a true players iron will no doubt turn it into one of TaylorMade’s most popular offerings.

Now TaylorMade know how important combo sets can be to the better player, allowing for added control in the short irons and greater forgiveness in the longer irons.



• The TaylorMade 2020 US PGA staff bag is a HOME RUN!

You can seamlessly blend any of the P•700 series into a combo set thanks to the range’s consistent finish and shaping.

These meticulously crafted players irons are true works of art and have turned TaylorMade’s P-Series offering into one of the strongest irons line-ups on the market.

Available: September 4 (pre-order August 14)

Price: £1,299 (7-irons set)