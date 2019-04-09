TaylorMade P•7TW Irons - FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has announced the introduction of the highly anticipated P•7TW irons, a premium players iron set designed and crafted in collaboration with Tiger Woods.



When Tiger Woods penned a deal with TaylorMade back in 2017 he continued to play with his old irons until he switched to the TW Phase 1 prototpye irons at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018.



We then got our first look at Wood's current P•7TW irons when he made his 2019 debut at Torrey Pines and now you too can get your hands on these stunning blades.

The P•7TW irons combine the inherent minimalism of precision forged muscle back blade-style irons with technology and exactness of TaylorMade’s Milled Grind sole and tungsten weighting for flight control and unique feel specific to Tiger.



No player on the planet scrutinises golf equipment quite like Tiger Woods so the design and creation of his irons presented a significant challenge for the TaylorMade design team.

With Tiger’s keen discernment top of mind, TaylorMade’s team spent countless hours unpacking decades of learnings from Tiger and Mike Taylor’s (Tiger’s long-time iron guru) previous design experiences, all of which have led Tiger to the high level of performance and craftsmanship he demands today.



P•7TW irons were not crafted as a set — rather, each head has been individually and meticulously engineered to meet the highest of performance demands.



TaylorMade’s R&D and product creation teams studied decades worth of club specifications and worked directly with Tiger to refine every sole, every contour and every groove.

With an emphasis on precise trajectory control, incredible workability and smooth turf interaction, each iron has been meticulously shaped to meet Tiger’s discerning eye.



“Consumers have never had the opportunity to play irons like mine…until now,” said Woods.

In the past, Tiger would need up to eight “identical” hand-crafted builds of each iron in order to find just one that he could put in play.

Now, utilising the same machining process used for TaylorMade’s Milled Grind and Hi-Toe wedges, P•7TW irons feature fully milled soles (for the first time ever in a TaylorMade iron) to eliminate variations head-to-head and set-to-set— ensuring absolute precision in every individual piece.

“It's no longer necessary to try to blend a set together from 50 different clubs; we’re able to replicate each one with consistency, from club to club, set to set, every single time,” explained Woods.

He added: “With Milled Grind, knowing that I’m getting essentially the same set that I just wore out is huge. I no longer have to hit hundreds upon thousands of golf balls to find a set.”



It is not widely known that Tiger uses precise amounts of tungsten weighting behind the sweet spot of his irons to improve their feel and performance.

In golf, tungsten is typically used to achieve a specific CG location—however, Tiger Woods is no typical player. Instead, by optimally placing tungsten within the head of each P•7TW iron, they deliver a unique blend of feel, flight and control for Tiger to play his best.

These irons don’t come cheap at £1,899 for a set, but when you look down at each individual iron, you’re looking at the culmination of every range session, event, victory and major championship from Tiger’s illustrious career.

Available: May 1

Price: £1,899 (3-PW RH only)

Stock Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord