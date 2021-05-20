TaylorMade re-signs Sergio Garcia on equipment deal

TaylorMade has announced the return of former Masters champion Sergio Garcia into its ranks.



TaylorMade continues to add to its lengthy list of talent with the addition of Ryder Cup and European Tour hero Sergio Garcia.

After spending 15 years as a member of Team TaylorMade from 2003 to 2018, Garcia rejoins the company that helped propel him to many of his most significant on-course accomplishments, including the 2008 Players Championship and 2017 Masters.

“Some of my fondest on-course memories have come with a TaylorMade club in my hands and a TaylorMade golf ball on the tee,” said 43-year-old Garcia.

“I am excited about the future, especially with the Olympics and Ryder Cup on the horizon, and I know that TaylorMade will help me achieve the absolute best possible results.

“I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their golf ball. I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin a group I consider family.”

As part of the new partnership, Garcia will play TaylorMade clubs, the TP5X golf ball, wear a TaylorMade glove and carry a TaylorMade golf bag starting this week at the PGA Championship.

“The opportunity to reunite with Sergio is one we couldn’t let pass by,” said David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade Golf. “Over the course of nearly two decades, we’ve built a deep connection and familiarity. He understands the history of our brand, the performance of our products and who we are as a people. We truly welcome his return to Team TaylorMade.”

Sergio Garcia WITB - US PGA Championship

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max (9˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft)

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket (14.5˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft)

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19˚, Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft)

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (52˚), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks (58T˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5

Ball: TaylorMade 2021 TP5x