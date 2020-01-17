TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade says its new SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons are going to bring forged-like feel to the distance iron category.



But how is this possible I hear you ask.

Well, let’s dive into the technology and design of these new game-improvement irons to show how they deliver improved feel over last year’s M6 offering but with the same explosive distance.

The vast majority golfers wish they could play and iron that feels as pure as a forged muscle back, but the reality is that only a select few of us are good enough to use them effectively.

If you lift the hood on SIM Max and SIM Max OS, you’ll find the all-new ECHO Damping System. This is the key to providing better, more forged-like feel without sacrificing performance.

The uniquely shaped damper design stretches across the entire face (from heel to toe) and is driven by Vibration Damping Channels that wrap around the entire structure for effortless compression.

These channels allow the damper to efficiently compress at impact, giving the material a place to disperse without inhibiting movement in the face.

In layman’s terms, less vibration for better feel but the same great face flex for ball speed and high launch.

The ECHO Damping System works in unison with Speed Bridge (first seen in last year’s M5 and M6 irons) to consistently produce impact frequencies (the sound at impact that players interpret as feel) in line with those of forged-construction irons.

Speed Bridge, for those of you not clued up on this piece of tech, is a mass efficient beam that spans across the cavity back of the iron, connecting the back bar to the topline.

It allows for improved stability in the upper face and supports the topline, preventing unwanted vibrations that create the harsh feels associated with traditional distance irons.

The increased rigidity in the topline and upper perimeter of the face delivers improved sound and feel while working in conjunction with a flexible Thru-Slot Speed Pocket engineered for increased ball speed and distance, plus greater forgiveness on shots struck low on the face.

Through further analysis, TaylorMade engineers were able to redesign the face and optimise the relationship between the stiffness in the Speed Bridge and the flexibility in the face.

The result is a thinner and faster face with a larger sweet spot as compared to the company’s previous model.

It isn’t simply about feel and distance however. TaylorMade also placed emphasis on greater accuracy and consistency.

TaylorMade’s proven Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) is now uniquely positioned in each SIM Max and SIM Max OS iron to both increase the sweet spot and minimise the effects of common miss-hits.

ICT is positioned in the centre of the face on mid irons to deliver performance exactly where you need it the most.

TaylorMade’s vast archive of club data shows that longer irons benefit from having the ICT progressively positioned towards the toe in both SIM Max and SIM Max OS to generate a draw bias in the longer irons to minimise the common miss to the right.

So we have two models to choose from, how do they differ?

The SIM Max is designed for the golfer seeking all-around performance in a distance iron.

It is built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch, forgiveness and enhanced feel thanks to Speed Bridge, a Thru-Slot Speed Pockte, the all-new ECHO Damping System and an ultra-thin 1.5mm face (even thinner than the M5 & M6 irons).

Rounding out the tech in the SIM Max is a lightweight fluted hosel with a 360 undercut that shifts mass from high in the club to the bottom of the sole for a super low CG.

This is TaylorMade’s go-to iron for club golfers, packed with technology to boost your performance and give you an unexpected level of soft feel.

The SIM Max OS is equipped with all the same technology that powers SIM Max but bundled into an oversized package with a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for forgiving turf interaction.

The CG has been driven lower and deeper to promote easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts protect the trajectory and produce a penetrating ball flight that makes SIM Max OS the longest iron in the current TaylorMade line-up.

Basically, a super-easy to hit distance monster that looks good and feels so much better than it ought to on first glance.

We’re looking forward to taking the SIM irons out onto the course and seeing what they can deliver.

A full review is on its way very soon so be sure to keep your eyes glued to bunkered.co.uk over the next few weeks.