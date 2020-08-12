search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTaylorMade SIM UDI and DHY – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

TaylorMade SIM UDI and DHY – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame10 August, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM SIM DHY SIM UDI Utility Club New Gear
Simdhyudi

TaylorMade is continuing to build upon the success of its SIM Max Rescue by introducing all-new SIM UDI and SIM DHY to deliver a new level of versatility to its utility irons category.

These latest additions to the SIM family provide you with new options for completing a critical part of the bag – the space between your longest playable iron and your shortest fairway wood.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

As with the entire line-up of SIM products, shape plays a pivotal role in the performance of the SIM UDI and SIM DHY.

• Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

SIM DHY offers a larger overall footprint with a thicker top line, wider sole and a shallower profile that delivers hybrid-like forgiveness, while the SIM UDI has a more traditional players iron profile with a thinner top line and a slimmer sole for enhanced workability and shot making characteristics. 

Simdhy

The supreme driving hybrid is designed for versatility and forgiveness. Engineered with a hollow body construction that allows for a low and deep CG placement, SIM DHY delivers easy launch with a mid-high trajectory.

• TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

Enhancing the low CG characteristics is a newly developed SpeedFoam material that is 35% less dense than the standard urethane foam injection used in other TaylorMade products.

The lighter material allowed engineers to position CG lower within the clubhead to promote a higher launch and trajectory while promoting a soft, solid feel.

Simdhy1

SIM UDI is a club that will give you more options. With a confidence-inspiring shape at address, it’s a club built to control shot shape and trajectory and was designed with the helpof TaylorMade's top pros.

• WITB – Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship winning clubs

Unlike the DHY, the TPS port is positioned on the rear of the club. This raises the CG slightly to promote a lower launch and more penetrating ball flight – making it a powerful option for those of you looking for more versatility off the tee and the deck.

Available: 4 September
Price: £229

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade SIM

Related Articles - Utility Club

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST EVER TAYLORMADE IRONS – P7MB, P7MC & P770 review
TaylorMade Irons
play button
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
golf coaching
play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Pro adds Black Lives Matter sticker to his golf bag
Justin Thomas is $2m richer this week... without hitting a ball
It's official: No patrons at this year's Masters
Scots club records jaw-dropping membership surge
PODCAST: Is Brooks Koepka too big for his boots?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to hit the ball higher
Callaway
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
See all videos right arrow