TaylorMade SIM UDI and DHY – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade is continuing to build upon the success of its SIM Max Rescue by introducing all-new SIM UDI and SIM DHY to deliver a new level of versatility to its utility irons category.

These latest additions to the SIM family provide you with new options for completing a critical part of the bag – the space between your longest playable iron and your shortest fairway wood.

As with the entire line-up of SIM products, shape plays a pivotal role in the performance of the SIM UDI and SIM DHY.



SIM DHY offers a larger overall footprint with a thicker top line, wider sole and a shallower profile that delivers hybrid-like forgiveness, while the SIM UDI has a more traditional players iron profile with a thinner top line and a slimmer sole for enhanced workability and shot making characteristics.

The supreme driving hybrid is designed for versatility and forgiveness. Engineered with a hollow body construction that allows for a low and deep CG placement, SIM DHY delivers easy launch with a mid-high trajectory.

Enhancing the low CG characteristics is a newly developed SpeedFoam material that is 35% less dense than the standard urethane foam injection used in other TaylorMade products.



The lighter material allowed engineers to position CG lower within the clubhead to promote a higher launch and trajectory while promoting a soft, solid feel.

SIM UDI is a club that will give you more options. With a confidence-inspiring shape at address, it’s a club built to control shot shape and trajectory and was designed with the helpof TaylorMade's top pros.



Unlike the DHY, the TPS port is positioned on the rear of the club. This raises the CG slightly to promote a lower launch and more penetrating ball flight – making it a powerful option for those of you looking for more versatility off the tee and the deck.



Available: 4 September

Price: £229

