TaylorMade SIM2 fairways and rescues – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

TaylorMade SIM2 fairways and rescues – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame19 January, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM2 Fairway Woods Hybrids Rescue Clubs New Gear Equipment
Taylor Made Sim2 Fairways Hybrids 1

TaylorMade says that it has “refined” its breakthrough V Steel technology to deliver even greater forgiveness and optimal launch conditions with the new SIM2 fairways and rescues.

The brand insists that despite “resetting industry standards” last year, they have gone even further in 2021 to deliver a product that will help you shoot lower scores.

• TaylorMade SIM2 Max & SIM2 Max OS irons – FIRST LOOK!

Improving upon all the elements that made SIM fairways incredibly long, the TaylorMade tech gurus have added a new level of forgiveness in the SIM2 Titanium, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max•D fairways.

Taylor Made Sim2 Fairways Hybrids 2

Powered by the iconic V Steel design that promotes enhanced turf interaction and playability from various lies, improved weight distribution delivers pinpoint CG projection for optimal MOI (moment of inertia) and launch properties that allow you to take your game to the next level.

• TaylorMade SIM2 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

The more compact SIM2 Titanium fairway features a 170cc pear shaped head for a tour-inspired look at address while still maintain a generous face size – combining properties of playability and forgiveness.

Taylor Made Sim2 Fairways Hybrids 3

The SIM2 Max fairway has a larger 190cc footprint, while the SIM2 Max•D is 195cc - the largest head and face area in the current family of fairways.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade SIM2 drivers

Building on the success of the brand’s SIM and SIM Max Rescues in 2020, TaylorMade has also expanded its hybrid offerings in 2021 to include the SIM2 Rescue and SIM2 Max Rescue. These new clubs even have the approval of the pros, having been designed with input from Rory McIlroy and reigning Masters champ Dustin Johnson.

Taylor Made Sim2 Fairways Hybrids 4

The SIM2 offers a fast and sleek appearance that seamlessly transitions any golf bag from iron to metalwood. A compact players' shape provides added versatility for the golfer who wants an iron-like ball flight and workability - and seriously, who doesn’t want that?

The SIM2 Max, meanwhile, has a larger footprint and a more refined sole geometry redistributes weight for increased forgiveness while maintaining low CG properties of its predecessor.

Taylor Made Sim2 Fairways Hybrids 6

The face of these clubs is created using ultra-strong C300 steel, which creates a powerful ball flight and, when paired with Twist Face, golfers can expect better distance and accuracy more often.

Available: February 19

Prices: SIM2 Titanium £369, SIM2 Max and Max•D £279, SIM2 Rescue £259, SIM2 Max Rescue £229.

