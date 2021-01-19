TaylorMade SIM2 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

With its new SIM2 drivers, TaylorMade says it has “reinvented the way drivers are constructed” to produce a line-up of big sticks that feature no “trade-offs”, delivering on forgiveness, speed and distance.

The brand's specialists say they have “unlocked a new dimension of forgiveness” by utilising a new design called Forged Ring Construction.



This lightweight and high strength Forged Aluminium Ring feratures in all three of the new drivers - the SIM2, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max•D.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade SIM2 drivers

TaylorMade says, this is the linchpin that holds the four crucial elements of the unique construction together – each serving a vital function that allows the driver to be forgiving, fast and powerful.



The other modules are the carbon crown, carbon sole and milled back face cup.

For the first time in a TaylorMade driver, we have a full carbon sole panel.

Not only does this new design feature give these drivers a unique look, it serves to free up a significant amount of discretionary weight, allowing the engineers at TaylorMade to reposition this weight within the larger Inertia Generators (16g SIM2, 24g SIM2 Max and 22g SIM2 Max•D).



By placing this substantial weight low and back in the club, TaylorMade says it optimises launch conditions and maximises forgiveness.

• TaylorMade SIM2 Max & SIM2 Max OS irons – FIRST LOOK!

A new, nine layer, high-strength carbon was developed precisely for the sole and designed for enhanced durability in protection against damage from turf interaction and contact at high speeds.

The black satin carbon crown and contrasting chalk colourway, meanwhile, help to frame the ball and give these drivers a distinctly TaylorMade style look at address.



The milled back face cup is the only part of the driver head that is crafted from titanium and the now houses an intelligently optimised sweetspot.

Combining with TaylorMade's brilliant Twist Face tech, internal CNC milling varies face thickness and pinpoints performance where golfers need it the most.

This intelligently engineered sweet spot has an oval shape and stretches diagonally from the high toe toward the low heel. What this should mean more shots struck from a sweetspot that is designed to capture where your are more likely to hit it on the face.



Also new for 2021, the speed injection port has been relocated to the outer toe. With these new face developments, TaylorMade are now able to efficiently manipulate speed across the entire face using a single port.

The result is a level of precision that ensures every golfer gets a hot and fast driver head.

Plus, a larger face size only helps to increase forgiveness across the line-up of SIM2

drivers.

Now for a little more on the differences between the three models.

The reconstructed SIM2 delivers high MOI properties with a heavy 16-gram steel weight positioned on the Inertia Generator. The TPS Front Weight is strategically located behind the face to encourage optimal launch with low spin characteristics, delivering complete performance that is low on spin and high on forgiveness.



• TaylorMade SIM2 fairways and rescues – FIRST LOOK!



The SIM2 Max, meanwhile, is the model that will suit just about any golfers, from a tour pro to a high handicapper. Its heavier 24-gram tungsten weight positioned on the Inertia Generator send the MOI readings and forgiveness levels through the roof. The TPS Front Weight is strategically located on the sole to encourage the optimal mid-to-high launch with mid-to-low spin properties that will suit most golfers.

The final driver within the new line-up is the SIM Max•D.

TaylorMade says that traditional draw-bias drivers come with a trade-off, sacrificing forgiveness for a right-to-left ball flight.



The all-new SIM2 Max•D features a re-positioned Inertia Generator that’s closer to the heel, encouraging a heel CG that’s low and back for more forgiveness – designed to deliver a higher launch with the largest, most forgiving face in the SIM2 line-up. The end result they say is, "a draw-biased driver without compromise."

Listen!

BRYSON, BIFURCATION AND... PAOLO DI CANIO?! - PAUL McGINLEY GOES DEEP

“Forgiveness equals confidence. In 2020, we built a driver that was aerodynamic, promoted favourable launch properties and had one of the hottest faces in golf," said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s Senior Director of Product Creation.

He added: "By increasing forgiveness with SIM2, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max•D, we have truly engineered a driver that has no trade-offs. Golfers can step to the tee box and have the freedom to swing with confidence every time.”

Available: February 19 Prices: £449