TaylorMade SIM2 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Want to hit that sweet spot with your irons more often, all the while generating “explosive” distance? Then TaylorMade’s latest irons are for you.



TaylorMade’s tech team spent hours charting thousands of shots from players of every skill level to identify the most tightly clustered impact areas among solid strikes.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade SIM2 drivers



Leveraging that data, the brand’s engineers set out to expand the sweet spot to capture more of those shots, effectively pinpointing performance where golfers need it the most.

Now, TaylorMade say that their all-new SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS Irons deliver added distance, speed and “produce a higher MOI with increased clubhead stability at impact”.

• TaylorMade SIM2 fairways and rescues – FIRST LOOK!

The brand’s boffins reveal that “Cap Back Design” was the key to unlocking this new level of performance. The strong, lightweight polymer material spanning the entire cavity helps to secure the topline and provides additional rigidity in the upper part of the face.

Equipped with the same technologies that power SIM2 Max but bundled into a low CG oversized package, SIM2 Max OS is the longest and most stable iron in the current TaylorMade family. It features a wider sole, stronger lofts and accentuated draw-bias in comparison to SIM2 Max.

• TaylorMade SIM2 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Nobody enjoys the horrible shudder of a mishit shot but these irons, thanks to the cap back design, channel away vibrations as a result of the multiple contact points across the face. They also generate a high penetrating ball flight, thanks to an array of technologies such as a fluted hosel, 360° undercut and an ultra-thin face.

Available: February 19

Price: £889 (steel set), £1,049 (graphite set)

