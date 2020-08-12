TaylorMade Spider FCG – FIRST LOOK!

This all-new spider putter has been engineered to look like and perform like a mallet but feel like a blade.



The TaylorMade Spider putter family is now over a decade old and this latest addition opens the possibility up for even more blade fans switching over to the great forgiveness, stability and performance of Spider.



The challenge of engineering a mallet with blade-like performance starts with CG placement.

In traditional mallet designs, much of the weight is in the perimeter and rear of the putter head – which helps to increase MOI and enhance distance control.

With Spider FCG a whopping 2/3 of the total head weight is located in the front section, allowing the toe to rotate around that centre of mass like a blade style putter does.



In order to front-load the head, an adjustable weight port was positioned on the sole of the putter directly behind the face. Heavy heel and toe tungsten weights account for more than 100g of weight, while a lightweight rear canopy rounds out the shape.

Further adding to the forward CG properties is the CU29 Pure Roll insert.

Crafted from 100% pure copper, this 25g insert is the heaviest TaylorMade has ever constructed.

Like other Pure Roll designs, its 45° grooves are engineered to increase topspin and help the ball start and stay on its intended line.



In addition to the performance attributes, this new insert delivers a firmer, more blade-like feel.

Featuring an all-new T-Sightline True Path, Spider FCG (Forward Centre of Gravity) resembles a more traditional mallet shape compared to other Spider designs.

The optically engineered alignment feature allows you to aim with the leading edge and/or the vertical line, creating a perpendicular alignment aid.



The contrasting colours, sharp lines and copper accents mean that this putter has a very rich aesthetic.

Now it wouldn’t be a Spider if it didn’t forgive.



With Spider FCG, the mallet shape and perimeter weighting help maintain that signature forgiveness. In conjunction with the forward CG placement, this design encourages a free release of the toe (like a blade) and provides a powerful option for those of you with an arced stroke that still want the forgiveness of a larger head design.

Available: September 4

Price: £299