TaylorMade introduces Spider GT putter line-up

TaylorMade’s Spider putter franchise has long been a go-to option for countless golfers seeking a high performance, high MOI mallet.



For 2022 we have an entirely new family joining the celebrated franchise – Spider GT.



The Spider GT, Spider GT Notchback, Spider GT Rollback and Spider GT Splitback make up the four-strong family, headlined by the Spider GT with its modern wing design and ultra-lightweight top plate.

Spider GT

The most striking feature of the TaylorMade Spider GT is the lightweight 145g top plate made from 6061 aluminium, which eliminates excess weight in the middle of the putter and carries a short sightline for alignment.



Combined with the ultralight top plate, the first of its kind open frame multi-material design features two 90g steel side weights that push 82 percent of the putter’s total weight to the perimeter. This creates extreme stability on off-centre strikes to help improve your putting performance.



The Spider GT top plate is crafted from lightweight aluminium for both a premium look and increased durability compared to paint or PVD finishes. The four anodized finishes for Spider GT are silver, black, red and white for the Spider GT women’s model, which also features a three-dot sightline for alignment.

Spider GT’s contemporary design has the Pure Roll2 co-moulded insert for improved forward roll and ball speed consistency across the face. Pure Roll2 is a firmer insert, manufactured of black TPU urethane with silver aluminium beams at a 45˚ angle designed to improve topspin across the face.

The Spider GT comes in comes in single bend, centre shaft or short slant hosel options, each equipped with the TaylorMade Fluted Feel shaft and a Super Stroke GT 1.0 Black/Red grip. The white women’s offering, with light blue wings, comes at 33” and the Super Stroke GT 1.0 Light Blue/Gray grip.

Spider GT Notchback

This model blends traditional design with contemporary construction to create a recognisable shape. Its CG location is positioned the furthest forward within the line-up to make face rotation easier.



Featuring a lightweight 6061 aluminium body combined with strategically placed 86g dual-tungsten weights on the outside (heel and toe), Spider GT Notchback delivers stability, forgiveness and distance control in spades.

According to TaylorMade, it produces the highest MOI ever created by a mid-size mallet Spider.



An extruded then machined aluminium head creates a stout section of material behind the face insert for a confidence-inspiring strike along with superb sound.

Spider GT Rollback

The Rollback is a classic half-moon design enhanced by a heavy tungsten rollbar. A raised, curved centre section, that is the same width as a golf ball, makes it easy to centre the ball in the address position and three contrasting black sightlines provide clear alignment with the hole.



The Rollback top design has a lighter anterior with a 232g cap crafted from anodized 6061 aluminium combined with an 80g tungsten stability bar that wraps around the back and side of the putter for added forgiveness and stability.



Both Spider GT Notchback and Rollback feature a tri-sole design that allows you to properly set the putter square on the ground without changing the face angle.

Spider GT Splitback

Lastly, we have the Splitback which features a refined 304-stainless steel construction with geometric shaping and urethane foam strategically injected inside the putter head.



The split mass “winged” design allowed TaylorMade’s engineered to redistribute mass around the perimeter of the putter in order to maximize MOI and stability. In this shape, a steel body naturally provides more perimeter weighting than an aluminium one.

Due to the high density of steel, the wing sections of the design needed to be partially pocketed out to remove excess weight. The chambers within the wings are filled with feel foam, similar to the SpeedFoam material used in P•770/P•790 irons. This helps fill the voids and damp vibrations, resulting in better sound and feel.

Spider GT Splitback incorporates one of the standout features of Spider X with True Path, TaylorMade’s ball alignment and stroke visualisation aid. The contrasting white section, black sightline and arrow-shaped rear edge help golfers visualise their putting stroke and ball path before ever executing the putt.



Available: February 15

Price: £279