TaylorMade unveils four new Spider putter models

TaylorMade’s high-MOI mallet Spider putter franchise is renowned its brilliant performance and now there are four brand-new models to help make holing putts that little bit easier –Spider EX, Spider X Hydro Blast, Spider S and Spider SR.



“A lot goes into hitting a solid putt. With this new class of Spider putters, we focused on removing two of those variables: aim and alignment. Each model features its own True Path that simplifies the aiming process and helps golfers set up to the ball the same way time after time,” said Bill Price, TaylorMade Product Creation, Putters & Wedge.



• Create your perfect putter using TaylorMade MyTP



He continued, “while each putter brings something unique to the table, they are bonded by a foundation of forgiveness, stability and True Path alignment that makes it easier to aim."

Spider EX

First off let’s delve into the headline act for 2021, the Spider EX. This all-new design has been built from the ground up using an advanced multi-material construction to deliver optimal stability.

The lightweight aluminium frame and carbon composite centre allow for strategic perimeter weighting, increasing MOI for consistent roll across the face and more forgiveness.

It is outfitted with two 28g steel weights near the heel and toe, as well as heavy tungsten weights at the rear.

Compared to the compact Spider X model, the new EX is slightly larger (+3.5mm from heel to toe and +2.7mm front to back) but with a more streamlined shape that features softer lines and a rounded backside.



• TaylorMade 2021 TP5 & TP5x – FIRST LOOK!



Its new True Path is optically engineered to make it easier to aim, featuring a reflective white colour that spans the putter's topline and allows you to use the face for alignment.



Three dots enclosed by dual rails are used to centre the ball and promote a consistent address position.

White was strategically selected as it is the most reflective colour and provides a clear focal point that makes the stroke and the path of the roll more visible. Another key innovation with the EX is a new Pure Roll² insert, marking the company's first multi-material insert made with co-moulded construction.

White TPU urethane surrounds eight silver aluminium beams to create 45° grooves designed to produce better roll and feel characteristics.

The final piece in the EX puzzle is the all-new Fluted Feel shaft. It features a soft tip section designed to enhance feel, increase stability, and tighten dispersion.



TaylorMade engineers worked in conjunction with KBS to develop this new shaft and, in the process, tested multiple iterations in a collaborative effort to maintain stability while adding feel.

Spider X Hydro Blast

The Spider X has been a runaway success for TaylorMade ever since it was first launched in 2019, accounting for several wins on tour and proving a go-to choice for everyday golfers as well.

It maintains the same advanced multi-material construction as the original Spider X but incorporates an all-new colourway and finishing process.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade Spider X putter

The high-pressure application of water to the aluminium body creates a smooth and premium finish in a rich silver colourway.



Added durability is a byproduct of this process, as the absence of paint means no surface blemishes related to chipping and greater scratch resistance.

Spider S & Spider SR

TaylorMade introduced Spider S in 2020 as the most forgiving model in the Spider family, with an MOI of more than 6,000.

The original design has been refreshed with a new arrow-shaped True Path inspired by an Archer’s pinpoint precision.

The alignment system is optically designed to make it easier for you to aim. Located on the topline, it provides a clear focal point that is the exact width of a golf ball, which helps with consistent address positions and face direction.

With the all-new Spider SR (Stability Refined), TaylorMade delivers high-MOI performance in a Tour-inspired double wing shape.



• Say hello to the TaylorMade Spider S...

The multi-material design features two back weights crafted from either steel (10g) or tungsten (15g, 20g) to optimise swing weight. Due to a smaller footprint (5mm shorter front to back), Spider SR has a slightly lower MOI than Spider S.

It is, however, still among the most stable and forgiving putters in the current Spider line-up.



Another key difference is how True Path is positioned within the cavity behind the putter face.



Also drawing inspiration from archery, the arrow-shaped design delivers an easy-to-aim alignment tool that promotes consistently centred ball positions at address.



• WATCH - The best ever TaylorMade irons?



Both Spider SR and Spider S are equipped with the all-new Fluted Feel shaft and the tour-proven TPU Pure Roll insert.

The addition of these four new models to TaylorMade's storied putter franchise means that there is now truly a Spider out there to suit every golfer's needs.

Available: Spider EX & Spider X Hydro Blast - March 12 (Pre-order today), Spider S & Spider SR- April 9 (Pre-order today)

Prices: Spider EX - £299, Spider X Hydro Blast, Spider S & Spider SR - £269