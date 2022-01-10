TaylorMade introduces tech-packed Stealth fairways and rescues



Although TaylorMade's new Stealth drivers will likely grab all the headlines, the company’s new line-up of fairway woods and rescues also boasts a ton of tech innovations to take your long game to the next level.

First off, let’s focus on the Stealth Plus and Stealth fairway woods.



These woods may not feature a red carbon face like their bigger brothers but carbon remains a common design thread across the entire Stealth product line.



The advanced multi-material constructions have been crafted in the pursuit of faster ball speeds, high MOI performance and precision playability.



The Stealth Plus relies on the proven strength of ZATECH titanium that has been a key feature of both the SIM Ti and SIM2 Tii models from previous years.

Made in small batches, using a unique process that allows engineers to improve the strength of the face and still maintain a high level of ductility, this ultra-thin construction promotes fast ball speeds as TaylorMade pushes the limits of face flexibility.

However, one of the big changes with the Stealth Plus is an all-new infinity edge carbon crown that creates a 12% larger carbon surface area compared to the SIM2 Titanium fairways.



You can probably guess what this means. That’s right, the saved weight from that larger crown allows more of it to be redistributed lower in the clubhead. Mass from the heavy 80g V Steel sole has been re-engineered for forgiveness while maintaining its core purpose of improving turf interaction and versatility.



The MOI on Stealth Plus is 12% higher than SIM2 Titanium and 18% higher than the original SIM titanium fairway. Overall, the design changes have resulted in a club with the lowest CG ever in an adjustable TaylorMade fairway.

There are also some subtle changes when it comes to the looks and profile of this bombing fairway woods.



With a refined 175cc profile, the Stealth Plus delivers the ideal blend of playability, shot-making and distance. While the address area of Stealth Plus is only 2% larger than SIM2 to maintain versatility, the face area is 12% larger to provide improved performance on off-centre hits.

Now, for the Stealth model.



The all-new 3D carbon crown once again allowed engineers to shift weight lower and deeper in the clubhead. With a larger profile compared to Stealth Plus (190cc vs 175cc) and a refined V Steel sole, this fairway wood is the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. Stealth fairways feature C300 Twist Face to deliver unbeatable speed, with the V Steel sole promoting versatility and reduced turf drag.

In both models, the colour contrast crown that has been a TaylorMade staple for nearly a decade has been replaced by an advanced laser alignment aid that stretches across the top of the face.



The laser-etched pattern delivers a subtle yet effective alignment tool. It was designed using optical engineering and player testing to deliver visual cues that influence alignment at address and the way the club is delivered at impact.



Both models house a Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that provides increased face flexibility, preservation of ball speed, and distance, particularly on hits low on the face.



Stealth fairways also come with a female-specific offering featuring a standalone bright silver PVD sole and a dark silver crown. The women’s Stealth fairways also feature modified specs in the form of lighter heads and higher lofts in some cases, all of which designed to promote better performance for slower clubheads speeds.

Now, it’s time to shift focus to the new Rescues.



TaylorMade’s Rescues have undergone somewhat of renaissance on tour over the past two season, with several of the world’s best players, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa all choosing to stick one in the bag.

Feedback from the players such as these fueled the refinements made to both the Stealth Plus Rescue and Stealth Rescue for 2022.



Stealth Plus is a shot-maker’s dream. The iron-like high-toe profile and compact footprint make it easier to control trajectory and shot shape, while maintaining forgiveness.



A redesigned V Steel sole positions the weight low in the club to encourage optimal launch properties and enhanced turf interaction. Stealth Plus also features an adjustable loft sleeve that provides plus or minus 1.5° loft adjustability to optimise your flight.

The Stealth Rescue combines a tour-validated design with a new carbon crown construction. The new carbon crown construction allows for the relocation of 7g, transferring it lower in the head to better position CG for easy launch, optimal forgiveness and better stability through impact. The V Steel sole positions weight low in the club to encourage high launch and enhanced turf interaction, making this club a weapon from any lie.



In both the Stealth Plus Rescue and Stealth Rescue, a high strength C300 steel face delivers explosive ball speed. The proven Twist Face design, meanwhile, helps you overcome inherent mishit tendencies for straighter shots. The hyper-flexible Speed Pocket design is engineered to maximise ball speeds and produce additional forgiveness on low-face strikes.



Stealth Rescue hybrids come with the same women’s offering as the fairways, featuring a standalone bright silver PVD sole and a dark silver crown, as well as lighter heads and higher lofts for maximum performance.



Available: February 4 (pre-order now)

Price: Stealth Plus fairway - £349; Stealth fairway - £279; Stealth Plus rescue - £249; Stealth rescue - £229