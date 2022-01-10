TaylorMade launches powerful new Stealth irons

Last year, we saw TaylorMade revolutionise the look and performance of its game-improvement irons with the introduction of a Cap Back Design in SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS irons.



For 2022, they're taking this concept to the next level, while also boosting the aesthetic appeal to new levels.

With SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max OS, TaylorMade engineers created the multi-material Cap Back Design by utilising the concept of the hollow iron but replacing the steel back with a low density, polymer composite cap.



This revolutionary construction improved the face’s ability to flex, delivering ball speed and forgiveness, without compromising the CG. You can delve deeper into this design philosophy here.

In the new Stealth irons, TaylorMade engineers wanted to not only continue the momentum of Cap Back Design but continue to push the limits of game improvement irons. One thought was at the forefront of their minds: place iron performance where the game improvement golfer needs it the most – lower.

So, say hello to the all-new Cap Back Design with toe wrap construction. The toe wrap is an advanced engineering feat that shifts substantial mass from the extreme high toe of the head and repositions it low in the sole of the iron.

This redistribution of mass lowers the centre of gravity by up to 0.8mm. The result is a greater launch angle that produces a towering ball flight, long carry distances and heavy stopping power.

We get it - 0.8mm doesn't sound like a lot. But trust us, it can and will make a huge difference.

“When we were thinking of the next level of Cap Back Design, we centred our thinking around the fact that the majority of golf shots happen at centre face or lower," explained TaylorMade's irons guru Matt Bovee. "In order to drive performance lower in the clubface, we needed to drive the centre of gravity lower in the clubface because, where CG goes, the sweetspot follows.”



“With the addition of toe wrap construction and the ability to move weight lower in the club, Stealth irons provide a perfect harmony of technology and design for the golfer who is looking for a performance advantage on the course.”



To go along with the new advanced construction methodology, the Stealth irons continue to feature some of core TaylorMade iron tech we have grown accustomed to in recent years.

Hidden inside the Cap Back Design, the ECHO Damping System spans the full face from the heel to the toe and uses multiple contact points on the face to absorb unwanted vibrations, giving the Stealth iron a solid feel as the ball explodes off the face.



Progressive Inverted Cone Technology is located heel-to-toe in the 4-PW of Stealth irons. The 450 stainless steel face has an intelligently-positioned sweetspot that spans the most common impact points, delivering explosive ball speeds and consistency in all the right places.



The long irons are designed with slightly more draw bias than the mid-irons, which, in turn, have slightly more draw bias than the short irons.

360 Undercut Technology, with stiffening topline ribs in the 4-7 irons, promotes face flexibility and ball speed while maintaining desirable sound and feel. Additionally, a fluted hosel design promotes lower and deeper CG placement for improved launch characteristics while providing a clean, confident look at address.



Hosel-bending notch technology is again incorporated to allow for easier lie and loft fitting when it comes to settling on your ideal custom set-up.



As if all of that fantastic technology wasn’t enough, TaylorMade has also decided to overhaul the look of its game improvement offering with majestic results. The aesthetic of Stealth drew inspiration from TaylorMade’s P·700 series in the hope of providing fans of the brand with an iron that looks visually appealing both in their bag and at address.



Available: April 1 (pre-order now)

Price: £122 (per iron, steel); £136 (graphite)