search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearTaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

TaylorMade Tour Response & Soft Response – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame03 February, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade Tour Response TaylorMade Soft Response TaylorMade balls Golf balls Eric Loper New Gear
Tm Tour Soft Response 1

TaylorMade has just unveiled two new golf balls that have been designed for YOU!

The all new Tour Response and Soft Response are the result of TaylorMade’s efforts to design golf balls that will meet your needs.

The brand gathered insights and feedback from thousands of golfers to deliver the performance they want, at an affordable price.

Tm Tour Soft Response 2

Tour Response

Urethane covers are the standard for premium performance golf balls and Tour Response brings that same standard, and the technology found in TaylorMade TP5/TP5x, to the masses.

• TaylorMade TP5 pix – Rickie Fowler's new golf ball

The 100% cast urethane cover allows your wedge grooves to better grip the ball for increased spin. This means more control when compared to ionomer products that are more commonly associated with golf balls in Tour Response’s price bracket.

TaylorMade also says that this advanced cover system offers greater durability, while its lower compression delives a softer feel.

Tm Tour Soft Response 5

It also utilises the same technology that powers the TP5/TP5x. The Speedmantle with HFMq produces fast ball speeds, as the firmer second layer surrounds the soft inner core and delivers an explosive transfer of energy.

• REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Tour Response blends tour-quality materials with performance specifically engineered to benefit the everyday, club golfer.

Tm Tour Soft Response 6

“Urethane is simply the best performing cover material you can use on a golf ball. That’s why it’s found on 100% of the balls used on the PGA Tour. It’s that good,” said Eric Loper, TaylorMade Director of R&D, Golf Ball.

He continued, “we’re bringing that same innovation to our Tour Response line – essentially making a softer version of our TP5/TP5x that utilises multiple Tour technologies."

Tm Tour Soft Response 4

Soft Response

If it is distance you are looking for then this is the TaylorMade golf ball for you.

Its specialised Extended Flight Dimple Pattern enhances distance.

• TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

The shallow u-shaped dimples promote decreased drag and increased lift, ultimately allowing the ball to stay in the air longer at lower spin rates.

If struggle to keep the ball airborne and lack carry distance then you might want to check this one out for yourself.

Tm Tour Soft Response 5

A soft ionomer cover adds to the feel of Soft Response, but also achieves improved scuff resistance, shear resistance and overall durability.

With an ultra-low compression ZnO Flex Core (a compression of 35), Soft Response, as the name might suggest, is for golfers seeking extremely soft feel without sacrificing distance.

Also, lovers of coloured golf balls will be happy to hear that Tour Response will be offered in white and yellow, while Soft Response will be available in white, yellow and matte red.

Available: Now
Price: Tour Response - £39.99, Soft Response - £24.99

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - TaylorMade balls

Related Articles - Golf balls

Related Articles - Eric Loper

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
Callaway
play button
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
Callaway
play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"Amateurs!" - Phil Mickelson hits out at R&A and USGA
Plan to save Glasgow munis “ignored” by city officials
MSP hits out at proposed Glasgow course closures
Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!
R&A & USGA look set to clash with golf’s big equipment brands

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to keep your swing on plane
Callaway
play button
Don’t get stuck on the downswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
See all videos right arrow