TaylorMade unveils new Tour Response & Soft Response golf balls

TaylorMade has revealed two innovative golf ball designs that aim to give you the reliable performance you need on the course.

TaylorMade has elevated its Tour Response by integrating the Tour Flight Dimple Pattern seen in TP5/TP5x, as well as the revolutionary new 360˚ ClearPath Alignment in the eye-catching Tour Response Stripe.



The 2022 Soft Response, meanwhile, is the softest golf ball from cover to core in TaylorMade’s impressive line-up.

Tour Response

First of let’s delve into the Tour Response and its 100-percent cast urethane cover. This is the golf ball for the players that want to experience tour-calibre performance at a more affordable price.



TaylorMade decided to give this popular model a rather major overhaul, starting with an all-new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern to unlock next-level aerodynamics, while promoting maximum carry distance. This tech, found in TP5 and TP5x, has been incorporated into Tour Response for the first time and boasts a new dimple profile/shape.



The unique dual-radius dimple shape decouples dimple volume from depth to optimise airflow around the golf ball during flight, ultimately reducing drag, optimising lift and promoting distance.



Tour inspiration from TP5/TP5x doesn’t stop there. Speedmantle with HFM (High Flex Modulus) is a firmer second layer surrounding the inner low compression core that helps the ball explode off the face, maximising energy transfer at impact producing faster ball speeds.

The Tour Response features a 100% cast urethane cover to ensure that it has true ‘tour’ credentials, delivering significantly added greenside spin and better feel when compared to an ionomer cover golf ball.



A crosslinking chemical reaction forms the soft urethane material, which creates an irreversible link for improved shear resistance and greater durability in addition to the soft feel and added greenside spin.

The new cover material is 12% softer and 36% more flexible than the previous material to ensure greater durability and maximum bite from your iron and wedge grooves.



The 2022 Tour Response ball also features a low 70-compression design with a Hi-Spring core made for pushing the boundaries of ball speed in a soft feeling golf ball.

Tour Response Stripe

Boasting all of the same brilliant technologies as its counterpart, the Stripe model has one rather noticeable difference.



By drawing inspiration from the revolutionary pix design with ClearPath Alignment technology, TaylorMade engineers brought groundbreaking 360˚ alignment to Tour Response, making it the easiest golf ball to align TaylorMade has ever created.

This next-gen visible technology of Tour Response Stripe is a 22-millimetre digital band that wraps around the centre of the golf ball to help aim putts better, faster, and more consistently. Inside the digital band is a thin black line to match with your putter’s sight lines for immediate aid in alignment.



The multi-colour design of Stripe not only creates better alignment, but also instant feedback on the quality of the roll of each putt.



The bold stripe should also prove handy if, somehow, you golf ball finds itself straying from the fairway.

Soft Response

If it is soft feel you are looking for from your golf ball then you need to look no further.



With increased softness from cover to core, Soft Response is the softest ball in TaylorMade’s arsenal, designed to give amateur golfers and slower swing speed players enhanced feel while maintaining ball speeds and distance.



Soft Response is designed for moderate swing speed players with a new, softer core and a re-engineered ionomer cover for added greenside spin.

The changes produce a softer ball with an overall 50 compression (versus a 60-compression in the previous generation). An added SpeedMantle layer in its 3-piece construction creates an efficient energy transfer at impact, resulting in a softer ball that enhances feel and maintains both ball speed and distance.



A unique Extended Flight Dimple Pattern, meanwhile, decreases drag and optimises lift, allowing the ball to stay in the air longer at lower speeds and lower spin rates.



Available: Now

Price: Tour Response - £39.99, Soft Response - £29.99