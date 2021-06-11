TaylorMade TP Hydro Blast putters – FIRST LOOK!

TaylorMade has just given its premium TP putter line a new lease of life with the introduction of a stunning Hydro Blast finish.



The new collection boasts seven traditional head shapes that the traditionalists among you will love.

From the soft flowing curvatures of the Soto and Chaska models to the sharp lines of the Bandon, the collection offers a variety of fully milled putters to fit just about any golfer’s eye and putting stroke.

A high-pressure stream of water is applied to the 303 stainless steel heads to create the rich, premium and durable Hydro Blast look.

The soft yet strong 303 stainless steel is milled to create the stunning head shapes and also helps to deliver the feel we all want from a premium putter.



Each model is equipped with the same White Pure Roll Insert that’s helped propel TaylorMade's Spider X to more than a dozen tour victories since 2019.



It features grooves at a downward 45° angle, designed to optimise roll characteristics by producing enhanced topspin to help the ball start rolling end over end sooner.

“We relied on precision milling and the new Hydro Blast finish to deliver an artisan look to this family of premium putters. Through clean aesthetics, time-honoured shaping and superior feel, we’ve blended the modern with the traditional to create a new class of classic,” said Bill Price, TaylorMade Product Creation, Putter & Wedge.

Now let’s delve a little deeper into the models on offer.

Soto

One for the purists, this classically shaped blade features flowing, rounded edges that are a joy to behold.



The clean look boasts a single sightline on the back cavity, with minimal distractions designed to inspire confidence and produce exceptional feel putt after putt.



Equipped with an L-Neck hosel, the traditional blade produces 40° of toe hang, resulting in a putter that best fits those of you with a strong arc in your stroke.

Del Monte

With a shorter blade length and a wider area from front to back, the Del Monte has a squattier profile that translates to a more mallet-like look while maintaining the feel of a blade.

It comes in two models, one with an L-Neck and the other a Single Bend hosel.

With 29° of toe hang, the L-Neck best fits players who create moderate face rotation throughout the swing, while the Single Bend hosel delivers a more face balanced effect (only 8° of toe hang) for those who have more of a straight back and straight through motion.

Bandon

This Tour-inspired double wing design helps frame the ball at address and encourages forgiveness via optimised perimeter weighting.

The Bandon was actually the first TP Hydro Blast model to appear on tour, finding its way into Tommy Fleetwood’s bag.

Fleetwood has a long history of using blade putters, and because this model features 22° of toe hang, it made the transition to a mallet-style head seamless.

“For Tommy, the centeredness of strike was a big reason for his switch to the Bandon. The heel-side miss is something he battled with his blade, and we’ve helped him develop a little more consistency with this one,” said Adrian Rietveld, TaylorMade Senior Tour Rep.

He added: “Beyond that, he’s very comfortable with the shape of the putter and has said that it helps him with alignment.”

The Bandon 3 is the second iteration of this model. It features a short slant hosel with increased toe hang (32°) for even more blade-like performance within a mallet design.

DuPage

As a modern take on the traditional mallet design, the DuPage relies on unique visual alignment cues and a dual-slot cavity to help frame the ball at address. This face balanced putter features a single bend hosel for players with a straight back and straight through stroke.

Chaska

This unique design revisits the original TaylorMade Corza Ghost design with the familiar circular alignment aid in the back of the putter and three sightlines on top. With rounded contours, adjustable sole weights and three forward sightlines, the design provides exceptional stability and easy alignment.



It is face balanced and is better suited for players with a straight back and straight through putting motion.



Available: June 11

Price: £199